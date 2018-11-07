Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PROMETHEUS BOUND With Gavin Creel, Lena Hall, Uzo Aduba and More!

To celebrate 10 years of the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!

Today's production is PROMETHEUS BOUND, which played the A.R.T. in 2011 and featured Gavin Creel, Lena Hall, Uzo Aduba, Lea DeLaria, and more! Check out some exclusive never before seen photos from that production below!

An outcry against tyranny, Prometheus Bound illustrates the struggle against the brute force of a ruthles dictator. Written by Tony and Grammy Award-winning playwright and lyricist Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) with music composed by Grammy Award-winning System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian, this new musical was inspired by Aeschylus's Ancient Greek tragedy about the heroic struggle of Western civilization's first prisoner of conscience. A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus staged this world premiere production in OBERON, immersing the audience in an environment that has the Dionysian energy and rebelliousness of a rock concert.

ExtraOrdinary is a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. This season marks Diane Paulus' tenth as the A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director The limited run begins on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets for ExtraOrdinary start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

Photos by Marcus Stern



Gavin Creel



Celina Carvajal (Lena Hall) and Uzo Aduba



