Ethan Hawke To Direct Film Adaptation Of Tennessee Williams' CAMINO REAL

Ethan Hawke is set to direct a film adaptation of the 1953 Tennessee Williams play "Camino Real", according to Deadline.

Hawke had previously starred as Kilroy in Camino Real in the stage production at the Williamstown Theater Festival in 1999.

The film will be produced Passage Pictures and was co-written by Hawke and writer-composer Shelby Gaines. French actress Juliette Binoche has signed on to star in the adaptation.

The play is centered in a quasi-nihilistic, surreal isolated town in a tropical climate, in which its characters' confront their existence and purpose in a sensual, dream-like narrative of love and burlesque dancing.

Filming will begin next year in Brazil.

Hawke is an accomplished stage actor, most recently starring in the 2018 Broadway production of "True West" and also in the 2013 production of "Macbeth."

Read the original article on Deadline





