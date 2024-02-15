EnsembleNYC to Present ECHOES FROM THE UPPER WEST SIDE in March

EnsembleNYC will present "Echoes from the Upper West Side" at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at West End Collegiate Church.

This is EnsembleNYC's first chamber music concert, and the pieces include some of the best from the community's most famous neighbors. The concert will feature the works of Bernstein, Rachmaninoff, Ellington, Gershwin, and living composer Wayne Oquin. We'll be sharing the stories of these composers and their time on the Upper West Side, as well as their much-loved compositions. As always with EnsembleNYC, we partner with a charitable organization for every concert; a portion of the ticket sales will go to West Side Campaign Against Hunger. Partnering with charitable organizations has been a cornerstone for EnsembleNYC, as our mission is to bring hope to New York City through our music and donations. Past collaborations include the Ovarian Cancer Project, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, Alzheimer's Association, City Harvest, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We've created some truly beautiful music, and for the musicians involved, a wonderfully supportive and creative community.

Featuring: Paul Wonjin Cho (clarinet), Tom Jennings (piano), Eric Eaton (cello), Kelly Griffin (soprano), Henry Lee (organ), Vanessa May-lok Lee (piano).