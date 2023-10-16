Elliott Sharp's Aggregat Trio To Perform At Jazz Gallery, October 19

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 4 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Elliott Sharp's Aggregat Trio To Perform At Jazz Gallery, October 19

Elliott Sharp's Aggregat Trio To Perform At Jazz Gallery, October 19

Elliott Sharp Aggregat Trio will perform at at Jazz Gallery featuring bass player Shayna Dulberger and Michael Wimberly playing drums and woodwinds, Thursday, October 19th. 

With his improvising trio Aggregat, E# on saxophones and bass clarinet reveals a deep knowledge of jazz history and practice, while diving headlong into a futuristic approach, shredding tradition while acknowledging it. Aggregat's rhythm section of Shayna Dulberger on bass and Michael Wimberly on drums is powerful and supple, whether raging or swinging.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County Pla Photo
Photos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, heads the cast of an all-new production of “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse running through October 28.  See photos from the production!

2
HERE LIES LOVE Celebrates GLAAD Spirit Day With A Post-Show DJ Set By Griffin Maxwell Broo Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Celebrates GLAAD Spirit Day With A Post-Show DJ Set By Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Celebrate GLAAD Spirit Day with a Post-Show DJ Set by Griffin Maxwell Brooks at HERE LIES LOVE. Join us this Thursday, October 19 for a night of music and support.

3
Melbourne Fringe to Present AN EVENING WITH JK, A New Play Centered on JK Rowling Photo
Melbourne Fringe to Present AN EVENING WITH JK, A New Play Centered on JK Rowling

iscover the thought-provoking play 'An Evening with JK' at Melbourne Fringe Festival. Transgender activist Anna Piper Scott stars as JK Rowling, delving into the controversial views of the renowned author.

4
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Celebrates 200th Performance on Broadway Photo
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Celebrates 200th Performance on Broadway

Just last week, the cast of Sweeney Todd celebrated its 200th performance with some treats from MilkBar (red velvet, of course!). Check out photos from inside the special day!

More Hot Stories For You

Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in LondonAudra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17th, 2023
Review Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAINReview Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN
Photos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County PlayhousePhotos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County Playhouse

Videos

Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE LION KING
ALADDIN

Recommended For You