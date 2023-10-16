Elliott Sharp's Aggregat Trio To Perform At Jazz Gallery, October 19

POPULAR
Elliott Sharp Aggregat Trio will perform at at Jazz Gallery featuring bass player Shayna Dulberger and Michael Wimberly playing drums and woodwinds, Thursday, October 19th.
With his improvising trio Aggregat, E# on saxophones and bass clarinet reveals a deep knowledge of jazz history and practice, while diving headlong into a futuristic approach, shredding tradition while acknowledging it. Aggregat's rhythm section of Shayna Dulberger on bass and Michael Wimberly on drums is powerful and supple, whether raging or swinging.
