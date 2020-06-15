Elizabeth Stanley, Jarrod Spector and More Join Scott Siegel's GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK CONCERT SERIES

NYC writer/producer Scott Siegel has created a new model for creating shows during the Pandemic that guarantees performers payment for their work. Starring in the fifth concert in the series, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 18th at 7 PM on a wide variety of Social Media Platforms -- and available to everyone -- are 2X Tony Nominee Jarrod Spector, Tony Nominee Robert Cuccioli, Drama Desk Nominee Elizabeth Stanely, Obie Award Winner and Drama Desk Nominee Eddie Korbich, TV and Musical Theater Star Kelli Barrett, Broadway song and dance stars Jeremy Benton, Kelly Sheehan, and Bryan Hunt, plus up-and-coming stars CoCo Smith (The Book of Mormon), Emily Janes (The Boy From Oz in Australia), and The Drinkwater Brothers (Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, etc.)

Scott Siegel has reached out to audience members far and wide and made them, en mass, producers of his Great American Songbook Concert series if they donate in advance to ultimately underwrite the shows. "They aren't buying tickets," says Siegel, "they are literally producing the concerts by there largesse so that two wonderful things can happen: the performers get paid, and concerts are created for an audience of thousands of people all over the world. So far," adds Siegel, "more than 7,000 people have seen concerts starring some of musical theater's most talented people. It's a win-win for everyone!"

The music represented in this 5th edition of Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert Series will include songs written by Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Lerner & Loewe, and Andrew Lloyd Weber, as well as Billy Joel, and Stephen Sills, among others.

For those wishing to become Audience Producers of future concerts in the series, please go to GoFundMe.com and search for "Let's Pay Performers to Perform!" Then give whatever feels comfortable. You will be thanked and listed as a Producer for all future concerts in the series.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You