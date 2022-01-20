Early Music New York to Present BACH COUSINS: LUMINOUS DYNASTY

Early Music New York (EM/NY) will continue its "Great Names" 47th anniversary season with "Bach Cousins: Luminous Dynasty," a program of baroque works by several outstanding predecessors and contemporaries of the family's most famous scion, Johann Sebastian, who also will be represented. The performance will take place Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

"Johann Sebastian Bach occupies such an exalted place in the music pantheon that it is possible to forget he wasn't just a sui generis phenomenon," states Frederick Renz, Director of EM/NY. "J.S. built upon the foundations of four generations of Bachs, many fine musicians and composers. He acknowledged their legacy, meticulously copying their works and performing them with his own Collegium Musicum in Leipzig. Early Music New York's audience will hear music admired by J.S. Bach himself."

Concert Information

BACH COUSINS

Luminous Dynasty

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Central Park West at 68th Street, NYC

Program to include

Heinrich Bach (1615 - 1692)

Sonata in F major (before 1662)

Johann Michael Bach (1648 - 1694)

Sonata in G minor

Johann Christoph Bach (1642/3 - 1703)

*Lamento - Ach, dass ich Wassers gnug hätte

Johann Ludwig Bach (1677 - 1731)

Ouverture in G major (1715)

Johann Bernhard Bach (1676 - 1749)

Ouverture No. 3 in E minor

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)

*Cantata No. 54, Widerstehe doch der Sünde, BWV 54 (1714)

Sinfonias from the Cantatas

(program subject to change)

Early Music New York ~ Frederick Renz, Director

with

*Daniel Moody, Countertenor

