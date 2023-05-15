Early Music New York Suspends Performances After 48 Seasons

Founder Frederick Renz shared, "After more than 500 performances in New York City, nationwide and on international tours, it is time to take a breath."

Frederick Renz, Founder and Director of the Early Music Foundation and the performance ensemble Early Music New York (EM/NY), announced at the end of EM/NY's concert on Saturday, May 13, 2023 that he is stepping back from public performances. No further concerts are planned for EM/NY at this time.

"I have spent more than 50 years in the field of historically informed performance, the last 48 researching and conducting performances with the musicians of Early Music New York," states Mr. Renz. "After more than 500 performances in New York City, nationwide and on international tours, it is time to take a breath.

"Since the end of World War II, historically informed performance in New York has developed from a fringe activity to occupy an accepted place in the musical life of this city, and I am proud of my part in this progression."

Mr. Renz continues, "Henceforward my efforts will be focused on continuing to support the field via New York Early Music Central (NYEMC), EMF's service-to-the-community program. One of NYEMC's flagship projects is the city-wide New York Early Music Celebration. The first of these took place in 2004, the most recent in October 2019. We are now making plans for the eighth Celebration, to take place in autumn 2024."

At the concert on May 13, in remarks to the audience, Edward B. Whitney, President of EMF's Board of Trustees, said:

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to acknowledge the unique contribution Frederick Renz has made to the world of early music presentation and scholarship, not just in New York but around the world. The Board also would like to express our thanks to the hundreds of musicians, especially those on stage tonight, who worked with Maestro Renz to bring this unique sound world to life for generations of music lovers."

He added, "We are grateful to the many individual contributors, private foundations and government agencies whose support is essential. Above all, to 48 years of loyal audiences, including all of you, we want to express our heartfelt thanks."

*****

FREDERICK RENZ - DIRECTOR

Frederick Renz, Founder/Director of the Early Music Foundation, is internationally acclaimed for his work as a conductor, producer, director, performer and scholar, presenting music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. He has received commissions from the Spoleto Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and individual grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ingram Merrill Foundation. A doctorate honoris causa was conferred upon Mr. Renz by the State University of New York, Fredonia. Detailed bio available on request.

EARLY MUSIC FOUNDATION

Early Music Foundation (EMF) is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974. Under the leadership of Frederick Renz, EMF's mission is to foster public understanding and appreciation of music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries.

Early Music Foundation's presenting arm, Early Music New York -- Frederick Renz Director, was established in 1974 and invited as Artist-in-Residence by the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. EMF manages the recording label Ex cathedra Records, and administers the service-to-the-field project, "New York Early Music Central" (NYEMC), sponsoring/managing city-wide festivals serving the NYC historically informed artist community.



