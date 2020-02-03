Dresden Music Festival's Jan Vogler Contract Extended To 2026

Jan Vogler, the internationally acclaimed cellist extended his contract with the city of Dresden as Intendant of the Dresden Music Festival through 2026. The official agreement was made on January 31, 2020.



In 2009, Jan Vogler assumed the position of Intendant of the Dresden Music Festival, founded in 1978, and has since endeavored to establish it as one of the most important and successful classical music festivals in Europe. From 2009 to 2019, the Festival's revenue from ticket sales and funds from sponsors has increased five-fold. The programming has expanded considerably with an artistic vision going beyond classical music.



"I am pleased that the state capital of Dresden will continue its rewarding work with Jan Vogler. The Dresden Music Festival has seen remarkable progress that is closely linked to its director," Dresden's Mayor Dirk Hilbert explained. "Above all, it is encouraging how broad groups of the population are increasingly addressed and involved in the music festival. Dresden does not host the Dresden Music Festival for selected cultural elites but a festival offering a program with which many people can identify."



"I am delighted Jan Vogler's career not only progresses as a world-renowned cellist but in Dresden as director of the Music Festival. Over the past decade, Jan Vogler has succeeded in promoting the Dresden Music Festival by incorporating international artistic relevance and networking with numerous institutions in the city. Therefore, I am looking forward to new artistic impulses in the next years," Secretary of Culture Annekatrin Klepsch said.



"The perception of classical music in Europe is changing rapidly; tradition and innovation are engaging in a stimulating dialogue. This is what defines our path to a modern Music Festival in the Music City Dresden," said Jan Vogler. "I am looking forward to continuing my work with my excellent team on the vision of the Dresden Music Festival as the most dynamic music festival in Europe."



Under the direction of Jan Vogler, the Dresden Music Festival matured into one of the most modern classical music festivals in the world - in which he as director as well as an artist repeatedly challenges the limits of genre and form. Thus, the festival's genre spectrum ranges from the New York Philharmonic to rock icon Sting. Moreover, in 2012, Jan Vogler successfully established the Dresden Festival Orchestra, an orchestra dedicated to spreading original sound and the festival's message in the world.



Jan Vogler was born in East Berlin in 1964. Despite world-spanning concert engagements as a cello soloist, he has been closely connected to Dresden since 1985. For example, the performance with the New York Philharmonic under Lorin Maazel at the reopening of the Dresden Frauenkirche in 2005 is among the highlights of his career. In 2017, his literary-musical show "New Worlds" with Hollywood legend Bill Murray premiered at the Dresden Music Festival before going on a highly acclaimed tour across three continents.



Together with his family, Jan Vogler lives in New York and Dresden.



The 43rd Dresden Music Festival takes place from May 12 to June 12, 2020.



For more information on the Dresden Music Festival, click here.



For more information on Jan Vogler, click here.





