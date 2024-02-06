Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Beacon Theatre in April

Dr. Jane Goodall will celebrate her 90th birthday at the Beacon Theatre on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9 at 9:00AM. Dr. Goodall's Beacon Theatre appearance will focus on her insights as she celebrates her 90th birthday and her perspective on why acting now is of the utmost importance as we work to build a better tomorrow.



Dr. Goodall is a renowned ethologist, conservationist, UN Messenger of Peace, and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute. At just 26 years old, Dr. Goodall followed her passion for wildlife to Gombe, Tanzania where she began her groundbreaking research of wild chimpanzees. Her revelatory observation that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific landscape and redefined our understanding of the relationship between humans and the animal kingdom. Emerging from the forest as a prolific scientist, she built a lifetime of advocacy particularly through her global organization the Jane Goodall Institute, founded in 1977. Dr. Goodall now travels the United States speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees and other environmental crises.



Dr. Goodall is the author of numerous books including her most recent hardcovers, “Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation” and “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Time.” Her life is the subject of numerous television and film projects, including the IMAX film “Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope,” which is currently playing in select theaters across North America. She is the inspiration behind the Emmy-winning children's series “JANE,” streaming on Apple+, and National Geographic Society's immersive museum exhibit “Becoming Jane.”



