Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Beacon Theatre in April

The event is on April 1, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall will celebrate her 90th birthday at the Beacon Theatre on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9 at 9:00AM. Dr. Goodall's Beacon Theatre appearance will focus on her insights as she celebrates her 90th birthday and her perspective on why acting now is of the utmost importance as we work to build a better tomorrow.
 
Dr. Goodall is a renowned ethologist, conservationist, UN Messenger of Peace, and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute. At just 26 years old, Dr. Goodall followed her passion for wildlife to Gombe, Tanzania where she began her groundbreaking research of wild chimpanzees. Her revelatory observation that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific landscape and redefined our understanding of the relationship between humans and the animal kingdom. Emerging from the forest as a prolific scientist, she built a lifetime of advocacy particularly through her global organization the Jane Goodall Institute, founded in 1977. Dr. Goodall now travels the United States speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees and other environmental crises.
 
Dr. Goodall is the author of numerous books including her most recent hardcovers, “Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation” and “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Time.” Her life is the subject of numerous television and film projects, including the IMAX film “Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope,” which is currently playing in select theaters across North America. She is the inspiration behind the Emmy-winning children's series “JANE,” streaming on Apple+, and National Geographic Society's immersive museum exhibit “Becoming Jane.”
 
Tickets for the April 1 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9 at 9:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, February 10




RELATED STORIES

1
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in Londons West End Photo
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Tom Holland will lead the Jamie Lloyd Company's new West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo, in the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

2
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday Photo
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday

A number of high profile film trailers including Wicked, Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2 and more are expected to drop as part of this Sunday's Super Bowl commercial lineup.

3
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish Would Love To Write A Musical Someday Photo
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday

Pop star Billie Eilish, who is currently up for her second Academy Award for the song, 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie, revealed at the Grammys that she would be open to writing for the theatre someday.

4
Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Cer Photo
Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Ceremony!

The Kleban Foundation has announced the recipients of the 34th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre. The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Rona Siddiqui. See photos from inside the ceremony!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl SundayTrailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical SomedayMATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday
Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival WestAndrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You