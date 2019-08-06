Devin Ilaw Joins Reading of New Musical THE VALLEY

A reading of the new musical The Valley, a dramatic comedy about an (un)natural disaster in Iceland, will be presented September 19th at Pearl Studios.

Broadway Alum Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables) has signed on to join a cast featuring Ally Bonino, Jonathan Christopher (Octet), Mikki Sodergren, Cori Jaskier, and Sara States. Presentations will be offered at 11 AM and 4 PM.

The musical, written by an MIT grad and a monster enthusiast, is about four tourists who believe they have signed up for a volunteer trip to help "repair damage caused by local elements" in Iceland. And, technically, that IS what they're doing. But definitely not in the way they expected. The journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface. At the heart of this supernatural saga is a deeply human story about redemption, taking action in the face of impossible odds, and what it means to "find a new normal".

The writers are both alumni of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. The reading is being produced by members of The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York and will be directed by Kevin Hourigan of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

The Valley was featured at Feinstein's/54 Below in June 2019. Clips from the performance can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/xYAxGYWkZ-w

Industry professionals interested in attending should email thevalleythemusical@gmail.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You