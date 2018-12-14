Delphi Borich of TUTS's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of Theatre Under The Stars's latest production, Beauty and The Beast with "Belle" herself, Delphi Borich. She will be taking over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, December 15th! Follow along as Borich takes you behind the scenes of the show's two show day! Be sure to tune in! And you can watch a highlight reel from the production below!

Twenty-five years ago, Theatre Under The Stars helped usher in a new musical era with Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The show became an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Now, just in time for the holiday season, TUTS brings this magical story to life once again for Houston audiences.

Leading off the cast in the roles of "Belle" and "Beast" are Delphi Borich and Michael Burrell.

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Drew Carr, Courtney Chilton, Tyler Galindo, Logan Keslar, Jacob Major, Grace Muawad, Jessie Peltier, Kiaya Scott, Christopher Tipps, Cara Treacy, Madison Turner, and Phil Young. The production also features an ensemble of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River Performing and Visual Arts Center. The Student Ensemble is: Julie Amez-Zungia, Asante Anglade, Abigual Caudle, Abriel Coleman, Mabyn Coleman, Bryce Cooper, Emma Kate Farlow, Carlos Garza, Isabella Garza, Bryce Gilleylen, Henry Hackney, Michael Karash, Julian Lammey, Natalie Lammey, Campbell Lemons, Kelly Lomonte, Jaclyn Moreno, Caden Moser, Riley Neal, Hannah Pettit, Francisco Ramos, Cameron Redwine, Ava Reistroffer, Sara Roldan, Myranda Sanchez, Cohle Smith, Eleanor Soltes, Ainsley Stonebarger Vivian Tallerine, Claire Valdez, Jessie Vance, Zoe White, Ayvan Williams, Abby Yadan, and Mia Zatarain.

Joining Bailey on the production are Music Director, Stephen W. Jones, Set Designer, Kelly Tighe, Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Rob Denton, Sound Designer, Andrew Harper, Hair and Makeup Designer, Gerard Kelly, and Associate Choreographer, Beth Crandall. Casting for Beauty and the Beast was provided by Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

This magical production of Beauty and the Beast runs December 8 through 23 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

