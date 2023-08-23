David Dean Bottrell Presents Two Hilarious and Heartfelt Solo Shows at NYC's Pangea

David Dean Bottrell, the accomplished actor and storyteller, is set to take the stage once again with two captivating one-man shows at Pangea (178 2nd Ave at 11th St.). Bottrell’s upcoming residency promises a mix of side-splitting humor and heartfelt tales, providing audiences with an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Begins September 18 and will run in rep through December 18, 2023.

Following the immense success of his previous show, the award-winning David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This,” delves into a series of new and true stories about bad decisions that will have audiences laughing and nodding in agreement. From ill-advised singing lessons to dealing with heinious neighbors and attempting over-enthusiastic weight loss, David’s humor and storytelling prowess shines as he shares anecdotes that resonate with the human experience.

Bottrell will also introduce his second production, David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet . This unique show explores the topic of mortality with a refreshing blend of humor and warmth. Through tales of potluck funerals, encounters with chatty EMS personnel, and an exploration of unconventional burial options, David recounts his personal experiences the big “D’ and takes audiences on a life-affirming journey through life’s inevitable destination.





“God knows, the last three years have been a little rough on all of us, and doing these shows gives me a chance to open up about everything that’s been bugging me, scaring me and making me so grateful for my life! I’m truly excited that Pangea offered me this 12-week residency. I can’t wait to share some secrets (and some big laughs) with the audiences in that beautiful, intimate showroom!” . ” David Dean Bottrell

David is an actor/storyteller whose many TV credits include the new 2023 reboot of “Frasier," “Modern Family," “Law & Order SVU," “Blacklist," “NCIS," “Criminal Minds," “Mad Men," “Justified," “True Blood," “Castle," “Bones," “Ugly Betty," “Days of Our Lives,” and “Boston Legal.” His first solo show, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love , was nominated for Best Spoken Word Show at the 2022 Broadway World Awards and WON Best Solo Performance at the Los Angeles Stage Scene Awards. He’s appeared in sketch comedy and storytelling shows on both coasts, including Joe’s Pub, Dixon Place, Comedy Central Stage, and Acme Comedy Theatre. He wrote the screenplay for Searchlight Pictures hit comedy Kingdom Come . And in 2007, he was almost nominated for an Emmy! But right now, he’s super happy to be doing this crazy 12-show residency at Pangea!

Both shows will run on Monday nights at 7 PM, allowing patrons to enjoy a delectable dining experience at Pangea before the performances, beginning at 6 PM. Tickets for each show are priced at $20 and can be purchased in advance on Pangea’s official website, PangeaNYC.com. Those who prefer to secure their tickets at the door will be available for $25, subject to availability. Additionally, there is a $20 food or drink minimum per person for all guests.

COMPLETE CALENDAR OF ALL SHOWS:

SEPT 18 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

SEPT 25 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 2 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 9 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 16 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

OCT 23 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 30 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

NOV 6 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

NOV 13 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

NOV 27 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

DEC 4 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

DEC 18 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

No Shows NOV 20 & DEC 11

The show also has a running time of approximately 75-80 minutes and is advised for mature audiences.

For more information about David Dean Bottrell, please visit: DavidDeanBottrell.com