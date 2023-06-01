Dave Soldier Orchestra Performing At LPR In Celebration Of The Venue's Fifteenth Anniversary

In celebration of the Fifteenth Anniversary of LPR, Composer Dave Soldier with Russian-American artists Vitaly Komar and Alex Melamid and an orchestra of thirty musicians led by conductor Gene Pritsker will present a unique and eccentric show at LPR on Sunday, June 18 alongsideTalujon Percussion. Tickets are on sale now.

And in celebration of Komar and Melamid's joint exhibition, a free version of the concert will be performed at Rutgers University's Zimmerli Museum on June 11 at 4 pm, in the museum, surrounded by Komar and Melamid's paintings.

Dave Soldier is one of the most eclectic and prolific minds in contemporary music. From forming the Thai Elephant Orchestra, an orchestra of 16 elephants in northern Thailand, to his forays into punk with The Krotopkins, Soldier has consistently pushed sonic boundaries with each new project. Soldier has also performed and arranged pieces with John Cale, Bo Diddley, Kurt Vonnegut, and many other greats in the worlds of classical and jazz music.

Celebrating LPR's 15-year anniversary, the Dave Soldier Orchestra will be presenting “The Most Wanted Music and The Most Unwanted Music". Written from results from a poll on likes and dislikes by Soldier alongside Komar and Melamid, best known as “The People's Choice.” “The Most Unwanted Song”—a 26-minute number with an operatic soprano singing rap lyrics about cowboys, bagpipes, children screaming advertisements, atonal organ, harmonica, harp, banjo, piccolo, and tuba—will be performed live for the first time in 25 years.

﻿

Also on the bill is the premiere of Soldier's “Symphony #1: the Ganesha," a transcription of music as improvised by the Thai Elephant Orchestra. and the live premiere of The Most Wanted Song. The orchestra will also introduce Soldier's and Pritksker's joint new Portrait of Alexand Portrait of Viltay, and Sing of Nature, Sing of Numbers, an aria on the Fibonacci series from Dave Soldier and Komar and Melamid's opera, Naked Revolution.