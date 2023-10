Composers Concordance Brings 'Setting Free The Funk' to Silvana

On Thursday, November 16th, 2023 at Silvana in Harlem, Composers Concordance presents 'Setting Free The Funk', a concert featuring new funk inspired compositions performed by Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation ensemble. Premieres include Pritsker's 'K'nuff Funk' and new arrangements by Jai Jeffryes of tunes from the funk era.

Sound Liberation will be Amira B, David Banks and Sonya Hensley - vocals,

Todd Rewoldt - alto sax, Franz Hackl - trumpet, Gene Pritsker - guitar/rap, Jai Jeffryes - keys, Jose Moura - bass and Lee Jeffryes - drums

FREE EVENT

Composers: Gene Pritsker, Jai Jeffryes, Dan Cooper, Duke Ellington, Johnny Green, Amira B., Sylvester Stewart (Sly Stone), David Foster/ Harvey Mason

