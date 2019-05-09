Come One, Come All To The Carnival & Science Spectacular At The Staten Island Children's Museum

If it's June, then it's time for the Staten Island Children's Museum's annual fundraiser and family fun event: the Carnival & Science Spectacular!

Visitors of all ages will enjoy the carnival atmosphere featuring rides, robots, raffles, clowns, popcorn and cotton candy. The youngest guests will be able to get in on the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities with hands-on demonstrations, experiments and games!

Saturday, June 1 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm - Rain or Shine

Staten Island Children's Museum, East Meadow, on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace on Staten Island

Cost: Tickets are $13 through May 30 and will be $16 at the gate. They can be purchased from the Staten Island Children's Museum website at sichildrensmuseum.org. Group tickets for 10 or more are also available by calling 718-273-2060, ext. 151. Members and the general public must purchase tickets to enter the Carnival and the Children's Museum for this special fundraising day. Tickets are non-refundable.

New demonstrations and entertainment this year include the live "Spin, Pop...Boom!" show by Mad Science, as well as health-related activities from Advantage Care Physicians. There are more rides this year, too! Revelers will enjoy returning favorites the Trackless Train, Dixie Swing, Turbo Tubs and the rock-climbing wall.

Clowns Watson & Christine will be back with their own brand of silly science. The robotics teams from St. Clare School and Xaverian High School and the Green Tech Club's solar racer car will all be demonstrating their latest technology, and the MakerSpace Mobile STEM Wagon will return as well. More demonstrators are signing up daily, so visit sichildrensmuseum.org for up-to-the-minute information!

"Support for this event grows every year from the Carnival attendees and the sponsors from the community," said Gina Laine, 1st Vice President, Marketing Director at Richmond County Savings Bank and 2019 Carnival Committee Chair. "We are looking forward to another great event for a great cause - keeping the Staten Island Children's Museum accessible, engaging and inspiring for all visitors."

Funds raised for the Carnival & Science Spectacular support the Staten Island Children's Museum school, camp and public programs. Please visit sichildrensmuseum.org to learn more.





