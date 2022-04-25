China Institute Annual Gala Celebrates U.S.-China Collaboration And Connection

On May 3, beginning at 6:30 PM EDT, China Institute will celebrate its cross-cultural mission by honoring historic and contemporary luminaries who have championed deeper understanding, at The Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

"Our shared future depends on meaningful engagement. The U.S.-China relationship is arguably the most consequential in the world. The Blue Cloud Gala recognizes extraordinary people who recognize the importance of educating and working to strengthen this vital connection," said James Heimowitz, President of China Institute. "This year China Institute is proud to recognize the achievements of honorees who lead in investments, technology, engineering, and bioscience, and are committed to deeper cross-cultural engagement"

Since 1984, the Blue Cloud Award has been presented to outstanding individuals who embody China Institute's mission. This year, we recognize Kent M. Swig for his successful real estate and tech ventures, Dr. Finian Tan, for his extensive investment in both international companies and global causes, and Michael Tang, for his transformative work in across many manufacturing industries.

China Institute offers tables, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities online. All proceeds from the Blue Cloud Gala directly benefit China Institute.

More information, including ticket purchasing links:

https://bluecloudgala2022.eventbrite.com/