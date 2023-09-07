Central Conservatory Of Music Symphony Orchestra To Play New Compositions Concert At Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage At Carnegie Hall

On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Central Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra (CCOM) from Beijing, China, will perform the opening concert of MidAmerica Productions' 41st season at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The CCOM Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Lin Chen, Principal Conductor and Professor of Conducting Department, is a renowned collective of musicians credited with pushing the boundaries of Chinese classical music with innovative performances of traditional and modern works. Among the program highlights of this event are world-premiere compositions by distinguished Chinese composers, Ye, Chang, Jia, Guo, Qin, Tang, Hao, and Zhang.

The event marks the second performance of the CCOM Symphony Orchestra on the MidAmerica Productions Series, following their highly successful debut in November 2019. Peter Tiboris, founder and General Director of MidAmerica Productions said, "We consider ourselves fortunate to be once again working with the CCOM Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble is technically brilliant and offers an exceptional opportunity for American audiences to discover the latest developments in Chinese classical music."

The November 24th concert program includes Xiaogang Ye's Lilacs with Five Petals, Ping Chang's The Realm of Future, violin concerto, Guoping Jia and Kuang Qin's "Hunyuan" and "Gaogu" Two Movements for Orchestra, Wenjing Guo and lyricist Haizi'sTwo Poems by Haizi for Soprano and Orchestra, Wenchen Qin's Cangshan: The First Movement, Jianping Tang's The Stone in Five Colors, Weiya Hao and lyricist Geng Pan's Finché: For Voice and Orchestra and Composer Shuai Zhang's East-West III: One Norm for the World.

These Chinese composers are known to bring fresh and innovative approaches to the country's classical music repertoire. With technically challenging styles that are both distinctive and contemporary, they cater to the tastes of younger listeners as a reflection of the modern age while experimenting with new sounds and approaches sure to appease any type of classical music aficionado.

On December 13, 2019, the Central Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra of Beijing made its Carnegie Hall debut with MidAmerica Productions. Central Conservatory President Feng Yu, also in his Carnegie Hall debut, conducted works for modern symphony orchestra and traditional Chinese instruments by eight Chinese composers. The performance was the second in a series of concerts featuring prominent works by CCOM professors, following a January 2018 Lincoln Center performance of world premieres.

Tickets for this performance are available beginning Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 am ET via Carnegie Hall. Visit carnegiehall.org or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. The box office is located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, for groups of 10 or more contact 212-903-9705 or email groupsales@carnegiehall.org.

Lin Chen is one of the most promising, talented female conductors that China has brought to the world. Born in Heilongjiang, China, in 1978, Lin Chen had her first piano lesson at age five. By thirteen, she had already earned the grand prize in the young children category of the second Heilongjiang Youth Piano Competition. At fifteen, Lin Chen was admitted to the junior high school affiliated with the Beijing Central Conservatory of Music, where she began her studies in composition. Subsequently, in 1996, she enrolled at the Central Conservatory of Music to pursue conducting under the guidance of Yu Feng.

Between 1999 and 2003, Lin Chen distinguished herself as a finalist in the Besançon International Conductors Competition on multiple occasions. Her debut at the Tanglewood Music Festival in the USA in 2000, a recommendation by Seiji Ozawa, further showcased her remarkable talent. Since 2003, she has actively participated in Seiji Ozawa's Ongaku-juku as an associate conductor, performing in opera productions of Die Fledermaus, La bohème, and Il barbiere di Siviglia. In the same year, she achieved a significant milestone by making her successful debut in Japan, conducting the Osaka Century Symphony Orchestra at the prestigious Izumi Hall.

Upon completing her master's degree in Conducting, Lin Chen was swiftly appointed as a Professor at the Central Conservatory of Music, Beijing in 2004. The following year, she also took on the roles of Assistant Field Service Professor of Ensembles and Conducting at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) and Music Director of CCM Concert Orchestra. In 2006, Lin Chen's talents were showcased at the Saito Kinen Festival in Japan, where she conducted operas for the Young People and Children's Concert. She further solidified her reputation by securing the second prize in The 8th Grzegorz Fitelberg International Competition for Conductors in 2007. In 2009-2010, Lin Chen's conducting prowess was acknowledged when she was invited to lead the acclaimed Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra.

Her career continued to soar with notable milestones like the China National Opera House premiere of Die Fledermaus in 2011 and her debut with the Saito Kinen Orchestra on September 6, 2013. The success of conducting Puccini's Tosca in Beijing, upon invitation by the China National Opera House, was another significant achievement for Lin Chen. From 2014 to 2016, she conducted outstanding performances of Puccini's La bohème and Mozart's Così Fan Tutte at the Taiwan Creation Opera Institute. Lin Chen's conducting repertoire is extensive, including performances with prestigious orchestras such as the Saito Kinen Orchestra, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Orchestre de Picardie, Tanglewood Festival Orchestra, Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Philharmonic Orchestra, Seiji Ozawa Ongaku-juku Orchestra, Century Orchestra Osaka, China NCPA Orchestra, China National Opera House, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Beijing Symphony Orchestra, Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, and Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.

Currently, Lin Chen holds the position of Professor in the conducting department at the Central Conservatory of Music, Beijing. Her journey as a conductor continues to inspire and enrich the world of classical music.

The Central Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra is an internationally acclaimed professional symphony orchestra affiliated with the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China. Its primary focus is on cultivating high artistic excellence and nurturing musical talents. The orchestra comprises exceptional professional musicians from both domestic and international backgrounds, making it the prime exponent of national music art creation and performance. It plays a vital role in talent development, providing performance opportunities, facilitating international exchanges, hosting music festival competitions, and undertaking other essential responsibilities.

Established in December 2016 under the visionary leadership of Professor Yu Feng, a renowned conductor and the Dean of the Central Conservatory of Music, the orchestra boasts a highly skilled team of musicians selected through rigorous assessments and global recruitment. With their passionate and dedicated approach to performance, the orchestra brilliantly interprets classical works by both ancient and contemporary Chinese composers, as well as compositions from around the world.

In January 2018, the orchestra proudly presented the "2018 Chinese Contemporary Music - The World Premiere Concert of New Works by Composers from the Central Conservatory of Music" at Lincoln Center for the Arts in New York, USA.

Since its inception, the orchestra has successfully undertaken a series of training performances. These include the National Arts Foundation Artistic Talent Training Project: Chinese Youth Conductor Master Class, Philadelphia Orchestra Director Yannick Nézer Séguin's conducting master class, and the 2017 Chinese Chamber Music Opera Creation Promotional Plan. These initiatives highlight the orchestra's dedication to continuous growth and excellence in the realm of symphonic music.

The Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) serves as a national center for music education, composition, performance, and research. It has earned global recognition as a prestigious institute fostering high-level music professionals and upholding the highest standards of music education. CCOM was established in 1949 through the merger of the National College of Music and several other music educational institutions in China. Currently, it boasts an enrollment of 1,543 undergraduate students and 633 graduate students.

CCOM encompasses various departments, including Composition, Musicology, Conducting, Piano, Orchestral Instruments, Traditional Chinese Instruments, Voice and Opera, Music AI, and Information Technology. Additionally, it houses the Institute of Music Education, Violin Making Center, CCOM Middle School, Modern College of Music for Distant Learning, College of Continuing Education, and Institute of Musicology.

While preserving China's diverse musical heritage, CCOM actively embraces and incorporates a wide array of music cultures and styles from around the world. Looking ahead, CCOM remains committed to its vision of becoming a world-leading conservatory with top-notch music education programs. It is dedicated to preparing the next generation of professional music leaders to contribute to the artistic development of China and to share China's vibrant music culture with the global community.

Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York.

For 40 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York's top venues, including Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with over 1,463 Concerts Worldwide (1,130 in New York), 92 World Premieres, 21 US Premieres, 99 NY Premieres and 3,560 Choral Ensembles.

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica's growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in countries throughout the world, including Greece, England, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Mexico.

On January 7, 2023, MidAmerica Productions Inc. will celebrate the 40th anniversary season with a celebratory gala concert featuring General Director and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International Peter Tiboris conducting the New England Symphonic Ensemble in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Op. 125 with over 300 choristers and soloists. Internationally-acclaimed composer and conductor John Rutter CBE will lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble with chorus and soloists in his Magnificat.