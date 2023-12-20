Celebrate the Life and Work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Children's Museum of Manhattan!

Come celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), from January 13-15 and every Saturday and Sunday this January!

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend by delving into his concept of the "Beloved Community," a worldwide vision rooted in justice, inclusiveness, equal opportunity, and compassion for others.

Join us at CMOM's where we'll engage in purposeful design and visionary art making, exploring a different theme from Dr. King's vision. For more information, please visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.

Building a Beloved Community Mural

A Beloved Community is where "love grows beyond bounds." Help us build a collection of ideas and wishes for a beloved community. Write, draw, color, and collage onto a rainbow of sticky notes that will collect into a massive and evolving community mural.

Saturday - Monday, January 13 - 15 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Saturday & Sunday, January 20 & 21 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Saturday & Sunday, January 27 & 28 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Mighty Community Art Installation

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision for a beloved community, use boxes, paint markers and collage design a neighborhood filled with the workers and resources it needs to thrive!

Saturday - Monday, January 13 - 15 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages| 1st Floor

CMOM's I Have a Dream Community Wreath

Inspired by "I Have a Dream"-a public speech delivered by civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. trace your hands and write your dream or hope for your community! As the week progresses, CMOM's I Have a Dream Community Wreath will grow larger with the help of your helping hands!

Saturday - Monday, January 13 - 15 | 11 am & 2 pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Interactive Storytime: Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Kid's Book About Advancing Civil Rights With Nonviolence

Through charming illustrations and poignant words, join us for a meaningful read-aloud introducing kids to the Civil Rights movement and the life of an important historical figure- Martin Luther King, Jr.!

Saturday - Monday, January 13 - 15 | 4pm | All ages | 3rd Floor

Honored in Portrait

A Beloved Community honors Black leaders. Numerous Black leaders have had portraits painted to commemorate their contributions and influence. Explore different artists' paintings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X and others and express your vision of peace and respect in a painting of an influential leader.

Saturday & Sunday, January 20 & 21 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages| 1st Floor

Community Helpers

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision for a beloved community, collage, doodle and paste your favorite community job uniforms onto a mini version of you on a spinning cup to explore the many ways the people neighborhood help our community to thrive!

Saturday & Sunday, January 20 & 21 | 11 am & 2 pm |Ages 4 & younger| 3rd Floor

Pledge for the Future: Comic Book Creations

In a Beloved Community, we keep working when things get difficult. Imagine you had the power to meet any challenge our world may face. Find inspiration from the work of science fiction author Octavia Butler to create a comic book character that shares your vision and pledge for a better future.

Saturday & Sunday, January 27 & 28 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages| 1st Floor

Healing Homes and Habitats

There are many ways our world needs healing. People need homes, fair treatment, and food, animals need safe spaces to thrive, and our forests need protecting. Explore the designs of architects like Paul Revere Williams, Norma Merrick Sklarek, and others as you draw, design, and build a solution to an issue important to you!

Saturday & Sunday, January 27 & 28 | 11 am & 2 pm |Ages 4 & younger| 3rd Floor

*Programs subject to change

