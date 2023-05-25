Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!

Happy National Tap Day! Take a look at some of our favorite Broadway tap numbers from shows like Anything Goes, Newsies, 42nd Street and more!
POPULAR
Get ready to tap your feet and celebrate National Tap Dance Day! Established on May 25th, National Tap Dance Day pays tribute to the legendary tap dancer and choreographer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, who was born on this day in 1878. From classic showstoppers to modern interpretations, take a look at our favorite tap numbers that shuffled off to Broadway!
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You