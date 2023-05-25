Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!

Happy National Tap Day! Take a look at some of our favorite Broadway tap numbers from shows like Anything Goes, Newsies, 42nd Street and more!

Get ready to tap your feet and celebrate National Tap Dance Day! Established on May 25th, National Tap Dance Day pays tribute to the legendary tap dancer and choreographer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, who was born on this day in 1878. From classic showstoppers to modern interpretations, take a look at our favorite tap numbers that shuffled off to Broadway!

Some Like It Hot - Tip Tap Trouble

 

Some Like It Hot - If You Can't Have Me

 

Shuffle Along - 2016 Tony Awards Performance

Dancin' Man - Bob Fosse's Dancin'

 

42nd Street - The Audition

 

42nd Street - 2011 Tony Awards Performance

 

Anything Goes - Anything Goes

 

Anything Goes - 1988 Tony Awards Performance

 

Mary Poppins - Step in Time

 

Newsies - King of New York

 

Thoroughly Modern Millie - 2022 Tony Awards Performance 

 

No, No, Nanette - 1972 Tony Awards Performance

 

Crazy For You - I Got Rhythm, 25th Anniversary Concert Rehearsal

 

Irvin Berlin's Holliday Inn - Shaking the Blues Away

 

An American in Paris - Stariway to Paradise

Singin' in the Rain  (Australian Cast) - Good Morning




Recommended For You