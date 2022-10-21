Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cathy Weis Projects Announces SUNDAYS ON BROADWAY Event

The event is on Sunday, November 13.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Sundays on Broadway presents a daylong screening of 10 films from 9 Evenings: Theatre & Engineering, on Sunday, November 13. The program, organized by Julie Martin and Cathy Weis, runs from 10:30am to 6pm, and will be followed by a panel discussion. The event will take place at WeisAcres, 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan. $10 suggested donation at the door. Audience members must provide proof of vaccination and masks are required at all times while at WeisAcres. For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit www.cathyweis.org.

The films of 9 Evenings document the collaborations between 10 New York artists and 30 engineers from Bell Telephone Laboratories to produce performances incorporating new technology shown at the 69th Regiment Armory in New York City in October 1966. The films are directed by Barbro Schultz Lundestam and produced by Billy Klüver and Julie Martin for Experiments in Art and Technology. The screenings will be followed by a program featuring a short compilation film of all 10 works and a panel discussion. Audience members are welcome to come and go throughout the day between films.

Schedule of film screenings

(There will be a five-minute break between films)

10:30-11:40am

Öyvind Fahlström, Kisses Sweeter than Wine (Run time: 70 minutes)

11:45am-12:25pm

Alex Hay, Grass Field (Run time: 40 minutes)

12:30-1:00pm

Steve Paxton, Physical Things (Run time: 30 minutes)

1:05-1:40pm

Robert Whitman, Two Holes of Water 3 (Run time: 35 minutes)

1:45-2:25pm

David Tudor, Bandoneon! (a combine) (Run time: 40 minutes)

2:30-3:10pm

John Cage, Variations VII (Run time: 40 minutes)

3:15-3:55pm

Deborah Hay, Solo (Run time: 40 minutes)

4:00-4:40pm

Yvonne Rainer, Carriage Discreteness (Run time: 40 minutes)

4:45-5:15pm

Robert Rauschenberg, Open Score (Run time: 30 minutes)

5:20-5:55pm

Lucinda Childs, Vehicle (Run time: 35 minutes)

6:15pm

Screening of 9 Evenings compilation film and panel discussion

Panelists include Silvia Pinto Coelho, choreographer and researcher at ICNOVA - Universidade NOVA de Lisboa, Douglas Dunn, dancer and choreographer, Sofia Engelman, dancer and co-founder of freeskewl, Mimi Gross, painter and set and costume designer for dance, and Clarinda Mac Low, artist and organizer. The panel will be moderated by Julie Martin, Director, Experiments in Art and Technology.




