Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie & Kennedy Dankwa

Tune in Tuesday, February 16th at 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM.

Feb. 11, 2021  
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie, together with baritone Kennedy Dankwa, will perform a concert of music by Black composers, in honor of Black History Month.

PROGRAM:

Joshua fit the battle - Fela Sowande (1905-1987)

Adoration - Florence Price (1887-1953)

Wonya amane

Mafro Patahunu - J. H. Nketia (1921-2019)

Yoruba Lament - Fela Sowande

Ebenezer

Prelude on "Sansaakroma"

Tatale - Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie (b. 1998)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

EVENT: Tuesdays at 6 - Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie with Kennedy Dankwa, baritone

DATE: Tuesday, February 16th

TIME: 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM

WHERE: Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website


