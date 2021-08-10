Casting Announced For National Tours of FROZEN and THE LION KING

Casting has been announced for the North American touring productions of Frozen and The Lion King, which will return to the road this fall. Frozen resumes performances on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Buffalo at Shea's Buffalo Theatre and The Lion King begins performances on Friday, October 1 in Cleveland at Playhouse Square.

The tours will follow CDC, local, state and city health and safety guidelines, as well as all union protocols. For more specific information, visit the venues' websites.

Returning to the cast of the Frozen North American tour are Caroline Bowman as "Elsa," Caroline Innerbichler as "Anna," Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as "Hans," F. Michael Haynie as "Olaf," Mason Reeves as "Kristoff" and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as "Sven."

Joining these returning stars are new tour principal cast members Robert Creighton as "Weselton," a role he originated in the Broadway production of Frozen; Natalia Artigas ("Young Elsa") and Olivia Jones ("Young Anna") and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan ("Young Elsa") and Victoria Hope Chan ("Young Anna").

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Returning to the cast of The Lion King North American tour are Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi," Robbie Swift as "Ed," Charlie Kahler as "Young Simba" and Kalandra Rhodes as "Young Nala."

Joining these returning stars are new tour principal cast members Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," who since 2002 has played the role in multiple worldwide productions of The Lion King, including the North American tour, and mostly recently in London's West End. Darian Sanders returns to the tour in the role of "Simba;" Jaylen Lyndon Hunter joins the tour as "Young Simba" (alternating with Charlie Kahler) and Nia Mulder will play "Young Nala" (alternating with Kalandra Rhodes).

The Lion King also features Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Sandy Alvarez, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr., TyNia René Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Sean Aaron Carmon, Kyle Robert Carter, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Jamal Lee Harris, Alia Kache, Gabisile Manana, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Marq Moss, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Kevin Petite, Yael Pineda-Hall, Nathan Andrew Riley, Maurica Roland, Christopher Sams, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas and Shacura Wade.

Learn more at FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour and LionKing.com.