Carolines on Broadway Releases December Schedule

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of December, highlighted by headliners Justin Willman, from his Netflix series Magic for Humans, December 5 - 8; Jim Norton, co-host of SiriusXM Radio's The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, December 12 - 14; Mark Viera, one of the New York Kings of Comedy, December 19 - 21; and Dave Attell, from Netflix's Bumping Mics, December 26 - 29.

Carolines on Broadway presents the annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation on December 10. The event will be hosted by Bob Saget and will feature stand-up performances by Michael Che, Jim Gaffigan and John Oliver. The "hot cuisine" will be provided by Bravo TV's Top Chef Masters Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken.

Carolines on Broadway invites revelers to laugh in the New Year in the heart of Times Square at the New Year's Eve Spectacular on Monday, December 31, with shows at 7:30 PM and 10:00 PM. The shows will by hosted by Charles McBee and feature performances by Tyler Fischer, Xazmin Garza, Michael Rowland and Eagle Witt. The 10:00 PM show will feature a live viewing of the ball dropping in Times Square on a 10' screen, with a DJ, dancing and party favors after midnight.

Themed shows taking place in December are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York City's funniest comedians, on December 1, 5, 22, 26 and 30; Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on December 2, 9, 16 and 23; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Chris Cotton on December 3.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Tyler Fischer, winner of the 2019 New York Comedy Festival's New York's Funniest Stand-Up competition, on December 11, Nick Coletti, star of Facebook Watch's The Real Bros of Simi Valley, on December 19; and A Jewish Christmas Eve with Modi on December 24.

Carolines on Broadway will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You