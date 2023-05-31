Carolee Carmello, Stephen Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse's 95th Birthday Celebration at 54 Below

Celebrate the 95th birthday of Broadway legend Charles Strouse at 54 Below on June 5, 2023!

The Tony Award-winning composer of shows including Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and Applause will be honored in song by an illustrious cast. Come “put on a happy face” as we honor one of Broadway’s greatest composers on his birthday!

The evening, hosted by Lee Roy Reams will reunite some of the greatest interpreters of Strouse’s songs including Carolee Carmello, Alan Green, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Steve Ross, KT Sullivan, Karen Ziemba, collaborator, Stephen Schwartz, and a few surprise guests!

About 54 Below

54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

