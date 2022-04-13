Carlton Fine Arts Presents The Picasso Retrospective April 8

To honor the anniversary of the death of one of the greatest artists of all times, Pablo Picasso, Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. is featuring a selection of his greatest works.

The Picasso retrospective will be on view from April 8th, the day the artist passed, through May 8th at the Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The exhibition will be spread over two floors and will highlight over 30 original Picasso's including Artist and 3 Models and Minotaur from 1934 as well as L'Italienne (d'après le tableau de Victor Orsel) from 1953. It will also highlight a selection of original hand signed etchings including L'Etreinte from 1963 and Jeune Sculpteur au Travail from 1933.

The exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location. Exhibition hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/ , for more information.