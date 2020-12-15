Capt. Jonathan Boulware Speaks At Lower Manhattan: Making Community Through Culture
Tune in online on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12pm.
South Street Seaport Museum's President & CEO Capt. Jonathan Boulware speaks at Lower Manhattan: Making Community Through Culture hosted by the Alliance for Downtown New York and LMHQ online on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12pm. In this conversation, key players from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Brookfield Place, the Perelman Center for the Arts, and the South Street Seaport Museum will address the challenges they've faced this year, how they've pivoted their offerings, and their vision for their institutions- and the city- going forward. For more information and to register, visit https://go.lmhq.nyc/nl0.
New York City has long been the US's tourism hub. This year, though, the COVID travel risks have rendered tourism essentially impossible. Despite this setback, Lower Manhattan's cultural institutions have been working hard to continue to provide the city's denizens with interesting, high-quality exhibitions and initiatives, online, outdoors, and at limited capacity indoors. Speakers from these institutions will share their challenges and visions for the future.
Speakers include:
-
Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President & CEO, South Street Seaport Museum
-
Lili Chopra, Executive Director, Artistic Programs, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council
-
Michael Frazier, Executive Vice President of External Affairs, 9/11 Memorial & Museum
-
Leslie Koch, President, The Perelman Center
-
Elysa Marden, Vice President, Arts & Events, Brookfield Place New York
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today. Chenoweth was acco...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...