South Street Seaport Museum's President & CEO Capt. Jonathan Boulware speaks at Lower Manhattan: Making Community Through Culture hosted by the Alliance for Downtown New York and LMHQ online on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12pm. In this conversation, key players from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Brookfield Place, the Perelman Center for the Arts, and the South Street Seaport Museum will address the challenges they've faced this year, how they've pivoted their offerings, and their vision for their institutions- and the city- going forward. For more information and to register, visit https://go.lmhq.nyc/nl0.

New York City has long been the US's tourism hub. This year, though, the COVID travel risks have rendered tourism essentially impossible. Despite this setback, Lower Manhattan's cultural institutions have been working hard to continue to provide the city's denizens with interesting, high-quality exhibitions and initiatives, online, outdoors, and at limited capacity indoors. Speakers from these institutions will share their challenges and visions for the future.

Speakers include: