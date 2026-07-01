Capital One City Parks Foundation Expands SummerStage 40th Anniversary Season Lineup

City Parks Foundation has added additional performances and venues for the 2026 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City's outdoor performing arts festival that celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer.

VP Records, in association with Boombastic Radio, returns to Central Park with a free show on July 9th to present Shaggy’s Yaad Live with reggae icon Shaggy and a newly announced expanded lineup including GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, dancehall legends Tanto Metro & Devonte, reggae vocalist Rayvon, rising Jamaican artists Noah Powah, Nesta, and Amber Lee, as well as country-reggae performer Matthew Malcom, Shuga, and additional surprise guests. The evening will also feature DJ sets from Tropical Blendz and Afrique and will be hosted by DJ Norie, Roxy Romeo, and Li'l Nat.

MIKE's Young World returns to Herbert Von King Park in Brooklyn on July 11th for its fifth iteration with a lineup of exciting underground voices in hip-hop as well as several of the genre’s influential icons. The expanded lineup will feature the return of hip-hop impresario Max B, emerging DC-based female rapper ERISTHEPLANET, Chicago’s melodic rapper/producer Thirteendegrees*, evocative Florida rapper Niontay, eclectic Brooklyn-based female rapper and MIKE-signed artist Salimata, Detroit-based DJ/producer Black Noi$e, and a live performance by MIKE with the Band of the Century.

On July 15th in Central Park, SummerStage will present the free show Morocco: From Dakhla to Casablanca in association with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication and Maroc Festivals. Showcasing the breadth of contemporary Moroccan music, the event will feature the rock innovators Hoba Hoba Spirit, master Gnawa musician Hamid El Kasri Dakhla, rising fusion collective Casa Xpress, and internationally acclaimed electronic producer Mr ID.

SummerStage returns to Staten Island this summer, with performances at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center, located at 1000 Richmond Terrace. On August 8th, Funk Flex brings his birthday bash to Snug Harbor with performances from house music legend Crystal Waters, freestyle star Cynthia, DJ Frankie Cutlass, and more. On August 9th, audiences will enjoy an afternoon of jazz, salsa, and Latin rhythms featuring renowned Latin percussionist and bandleader Bobby Sanabria, legendary salsa vocalist and former El Gran Combo lead singer Charlie Aponte, Dominican-American bachata star Judy Santos, and DJs Connie and Medina. The event will be presented in partnership with Snug Harbor, Jazzmobile, and Universal Temple of Culture.

In Queens, SummerStage will bring a performance to Baisley Pond Park for the first time. On August 15th, Southside, We Outside! will take over the park in association with Soapbox Presents, Council Member Ty Hankerson and BlaQue Community Cares, further expanding the festival's reach into communities across Southeast Queens. This show will combine the energy of a block party with a night market.

The Soapbox Presents produces programming that celebrates the brilliance of Black and brown people through art. The group features some of NYC’s most talented artists and the organization has performed at SummerStage, The Apollo, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, Afropunk, and most significantly for the community on the stoops and sidewalks of NYC.

In Harlem, performances in Marcus Garvey Park will kick off on August 20th with Ted Smooth's 40th Anniversary Old School Jam, a celebration of classic New York hip-hop and R&B culture. The event will feature appearances from pioneering hip-hop figure DJ Hollywood, radio personality and singer Miss Jones, Video Music Box creator Ralph McDaniels, freestyle icon Cynthia, dance music legend Strafe, hip-hop veteran Greg Nice, legendary DJ Brucie B, KR3TS Dance Company, and additional special guests.

As SummerStage celebrates four decades of presenting free performances in New York City's parks, these newly announced events continue the festival's tradition of bringing together global stars, local legends, and emerging artists while reflecting the cultural diversity that defines New York City. For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...