Calamity Chang & Thirsty Girl Present The 11th Annual New York Asian Burlesque Festival, April 29

The New York Asian Burlesque Festival is not only the biggest Asian burlesque event on the international calendar, it is the only one of it's kind.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Join Hostess Calamity Chang and an amazing international cast for The 11th Annual NY Asian Burlesque Festival at City Winery on Saturday April 29th, 2023.

The New York Asian Burlesque Festival is not only the biggest Asian burlesque event on the international calendar, it is the only one of it's kind, and brings the finest of Asian burlesque and cabaret artists from all over the world to New York City for a night of spectacular performance!

This year's 11th anniversary feature performers include: BAMBOO (Japan), Chloe the Cocaine (Australia), Mercy Masala (NYC), Bebe Demure (Virginia), Stiletto Sinclair (NYC), Broody Valentino (NYC), Chelsey Ng (NYC), Glow Job (NYC), Andrea Flow (NYC), Ms. B LaRose (Chicago), Calamity Chang (NYC/PA) & DJ Momotaro (NYC)

Tickets $25-$75

6:30pm Doors, 8pm Show

City Winery

25 11th Ave (at 15th Street)

NY, NY 10011

