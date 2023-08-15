CONVERSATIONS AT PAC NYC to Feature Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith & More

The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) have teamed with Vanity Fair to present “Conversations at PAC NYC,” a series of high-profile conversations featuring award-winning authors, bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of art, entertainment, media, and politics.

The inaugural series will launch on September 26 with Kerry Washington in conversation with Vanity Fair’s Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones and run through Spring 2024.

Future events include Jada Pinkett Smith (October 16) and Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush (November 13), with more events and moderators to be announced soon.

In-person and virtual tickets are available.

Conceived as the cultural keystone of the plan to rebuild the World Trade Center after 9/11, the opening of PAC NYC will mark the final triumph in the growth and rebirth of Lower Manhattan. Its presence will represent the resiliency of New York and the power of the arts to entertain, inspire, and unite.

