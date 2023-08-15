CONVERSATIONS AT PAC NYC to Feature Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith & More

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from these esteemed actors at PAC NYC.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

CONVERSATIONS AT PAC NYC to Feature Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith & More

The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) have teamed with Vanity Fair to present “Conversations at PAC NYC,” a series of high-profile conversations featuring award-winning authors, bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of art, entertainment, media, and politics.

 

The inaugural series will launch on September 26 with Kerry Washington in conversation with Vanity Fair’s Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones and run through Spring 2024. 

 

Future events include Jada Pinkett Smith (October 16) and Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush (November 13), with more events and moderators to be announced soon. 

 

In-person and virtual tickets are available at Click Here.

 

Conceived as the cultural keystone of the plan to rebuild the World Trade Center after 9/11, the opening of PAC NYC will mark the final triumph in the growth and rebirth of Lower Manhattan. Its presence will represent the resiliency of New York and the power of the arts to entertain, inspire, and unite.

 

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is a leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, sports, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy.  Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. 

 

Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally.  For more information, please visit www.caa.com

 

ABOUT VANITY FAIR:

Vanity Fair is the premier publication for Hollywood obsessives, the insider’s source for arch political analysis, and a trusted home for incisive narrative journalism. Part of the Conde Nast portfolio, VF explores the intersection of power and personality, profiling the outsize characters who shape our culture. Across platforms, VF stands for ambitious storytelling, iconic images, and indelible experiences, including the legendary Vanity Fair Oscar Party.




