CHOIR BOY Tony Winner Jason Michael Webb Performs Free Online Concert This Friday

Broadway composer, lyricist, producer, and Tony Award-winning musical director/arranger Jason Michael Webb is the very special guest on this edition of Lied Live Online, a weekly online concert series presented by the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE.

His career has taken him from stage to screen, as music director for Broadway shows including The Color Purple and music supervisor for movies including The Greatest Showman. In 2019, he won a special Tony Award for his original music and music direction for the music in the Broadway production of Choir Boy.

The concert will take place Friday, June 26th at 7:30pm CDT on the Lied Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

