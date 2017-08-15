Broadway's Jessica Vosk Launches Kickstarter for Debut Solo Album

Actress Jessica Vosk has starred on Broadway in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and across the country in WICKED. Now, she has just launched a Kickstarter to support the recording of her debut solo album.

"I've spent a year on the road with WICKED, belting 'Deyfing Gravity' daily. Every day at the stage door, I get asked if I have a solo album. Finally, I'll be able to say yes. All I need is the funding. And your help," Vosk writes on the campaign site.

"I am very excited to announce the launch of my album! The recording I want to make is deeply personal. The music will be drawn from my solo shows 'I Came From Jersey For This' and 'You Asked For It,' as well as songs I love by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Schwartz, Jessie J, Sara Bareilles and more.

"To make the album a reality, we will need the help of our supporters. The support that you give will help us to afford the cost of studios, musicians, editing, mixing, mastering, packaging, shipping, and every detail involved in the huge task of making an album. $30,000 is actually the bare minimum to make a studio album like this."

Any funds raised over the goal will go toward marketing, promotion and maybe even a music video.

For more about Jessica, visit officialjessicavosk.com.

