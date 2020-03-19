BroadwayWorld Announces First Annual NYC College Senior Digital Showcase Database

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the first annual Digital NYC College Senior Showcase!

With tons of seniors across the country unable to perform for New York City's agents and casting directors this spring over the outbreak, we're partnering with schools and launching a social movement to compile the largest database of the country's newest ready-to-work performers for as soon as the industry picks back up.

Casting directors, agents, producers, and more can access the database below. The database, and participant contact info, will be shared with accredited industry partners directly, in addition to the public facing database.

Students from across the country can submit a headshot, school name, voice type, performance video, and more to be featured!

BroadwayWorld is currently in the process of approving hundreds of submissions which will appear in the searchable database as they are processed, with over 75 already in the system!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!





