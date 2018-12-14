BroadwayHD to Premiere BBC's A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG

Just in time for the holidays, The Olivier Award-Winning Mischief Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will be available to stream on BroadwayHD. This special marks the first production Mischief Theatre has made solely for television consumption. The company's first US venture, The Play That Goes Wrong, celebrates its standing as the longest running play currently on Broadway. The original airing of A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong garnered a live viewership of 4 million people in the UK, and will available for the first time in the US & Canada.

Starring renowned actors Sir Derek Jacobi and Game of Thrones' Diana Rigg, comedic chaos ensues when the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society sneaks into the BBC Studios and forcibly hijacks a production of A Christmas Carol starring Jacobi as Ebenezer Scrooge. As hard as they try their best to put on a good show, things go wrong from the get go, with hilarity and pratfalls for the whole family to enjoy!

Mischief Theatre's A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong was originally a BBC Studios Production for BBC One, and filmed at MediaCity UK in Salford.

BroadwayHD , founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

Photo Credit: The BBC

Related Articles