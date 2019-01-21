Broadway on TV: Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, PRETTY WOMAN, & More for Week of January 21, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 21, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, the cast of PRETTY WOMAN, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, January 21
Jordan Fisher - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Kerry Washington - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Vanessa Hudgens - THE TALK
Tuesday, January 22
Tinashe and Brandon Victor Dixon - GMA DAY
Wednesday, January 23
Andrew Rannells with Showtime's "Black Monday" - TODAY
Thursday, January 24
Neil Patrick Harris - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Friday, January 25
Broadway's STOMP 25TH Anniversary - TODAY
Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski - TODAY
Broadway's "Pretty Woman" - THE VIEW
