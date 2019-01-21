Broadway on TV: Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, PRETTY WOMAN, & More for Week of January 21, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 21, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, the cast of PRETTY WOMAN, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, January 21

Jordan Fisher - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Kerry Washington - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Vanessa Hudgens - THE TALK

Tuesday, January 22

Tinashe and Brandon Victor Dixon - GMA DAY

Wednesday, January 23

Andrew Rannells with Showtime's "Black Monday" - TODAY

Thursday, January 24

Neil Patrick Harris - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Friday, January 25

Broadway's STOMP 25TH Anniversary - TODAY

Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski - TODAY

Broadway's "Pretty Woman" - THE VIEW

