Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC with Angela Lansbury and Catherine Zeta-Jones!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2009, when A Little Night Music returned to Broadway for the first Time. The revival, which played at the Walter Kerr Theatre for 425 performances, starred Angela Lansbury, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Erin Davie, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, and Aaron Lazar. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, the musical is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, it involves the romantic lives of several couples.

Watch scenes from the revival below!

Related Articles