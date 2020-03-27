Broadway Rewind: IN MY LIFE Rehearses for Its Short-Lived Broadway Run in 2005

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This next Broadway Rewind with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, is a whirlwind show which includes the legendary Carol Channing at Feinstein's at The Regency and The Trailer Park Musical. We kick things off with one of Broadway's biggest flops, the musical In My Life, which was written and directed by Academy Award winning composer of 'You Light Up My Life', Joe Brooks. The coolest thing about this musical is that Jonathan Groff was dance captain, swing and standby for the two lead roles. Brooks said of working on the show, 'Everyday I'm on my feet. Every day, I see things that aren't right. I'm always trying to figure it out, to sort of make it great'.

It's then on to Feinstein's at The Regency for the legendary Carol Channing's debut there with her new act 'The First 80 Years Are the Hardest'. Channing said, 'The audience was so welcoming. They were as happy to see me as I was to see them. Oh, what lovely people'.





