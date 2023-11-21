Broadway Podcast Network Debuts ABRIDGD…TOO FAR! Podcast With A New Take On Classic Books

Fast, furious, funny and frequently infuriating to the aficionado, “Abridgd…Too Far!” presents literature's most renowned and best-loved books in just 1,337 seconds.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) debuts the “Abridgd…Too Far!” podcast, a new narrative comedy series retelling the classic works. 

Fast, furious, funny and frequently infuriating to the aficionado, “Abridgd…Too Far!” presents literature's most renowned and best-loved books in just 1,337 seconds. Leaving a hell of a lot out, making stark narrative choices, chucking in a fair amount of jokes and using audio to its maximum potential, this new podcast is a breakneck comic canter through the classics.

The series is produced by David Spicer and John Schwab. Spicer also serves as the unidentified narrator of the storytelling in each episode. 

“We are both big fans of old style radio comedy – funny people, up on their feet in a studio, crowded around a mic; not too much rehearsal, just pick up the script and go for it, with lots of gags and mad sound effects. The energy you get from that set up is sort of irresistible to us so the idea of doing a show like that as a podcast was just too appealing. In fact, the idea of not doing it seemed more crazy. We hope the audience can be dragged along into this world of our crazy take on all those books we were forced to read in high school,” Spicer and Schwab said about the podcast.

Episodes featuring The Great Gatsby and Jane Eyre are available now. To listen to “Abridgd…Too Far!,” visit www.bpn.fm/toofar or wherever you get your podcasts.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theater and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theater and theater-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theater history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. 




Recommended For You