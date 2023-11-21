Broadway Podcast Network Debuts ABRIDGD…TOO FAR! Podcast With A New Take On Classic Books

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) debuts the “Abridgd…Too Far!” podcast, a new narrative comedy series retelling the classic works.

Fast, furious, funny and frequently infuriating to the aficionado, “Abridgd…Too Far!” presents literature's most renowned and best-loved books in just 1,337 seconds. Leaving a hell of a lot out, making stark narrative choices, chucking in a fair amount of jokes and using audio to its maximum potential, this new podcast is a breakneck comic canter through the classics.

The series is produced by David Spicer and John Schwab. Spicer also serves as the unidentified narrator of the storytelling in each episode.

“We are both big fans of old style radio comedy – funny people, up on their feet in a studio, crowded around a mic; not too much rehearsal, just pick up the script and go for it, with lots of gags and mad sound effects. The energy you get from that set up is sort of irresistible to us so the idea of doing a show like that as a podcast was just too appealing. In fact, the idea of not doing it seemed more crazy. We hope the audience can be dragged along into this world of our crazy take on all those books we were forced to read in high school,” Spicer and Schwab said about the podcast.

Episodes featuring The Great Gatsby and Jane Eyre are available now. To listen to “Abridgd…Too Far!,” visit www.bpn.fm/toofar or wherever you get your podcasts.

