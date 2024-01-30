Broadway Bridges Resumes Today With WICKED, SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Participating

The Broadway League has announcedd that Broadway Bridges resumes today with 20 shows participating in this spring 2024 cycle. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.



Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 436 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,000 teachers have registered for Broadway Bridges. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Broadway Bridges creates an incredible opportunity for students to experience live theatre, many for the very first time, which can leave an indelible impression for future generation of Broadway audiences as well as those interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts.

Last year, 20,157 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced more than 100,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway.

SPRING 2024 PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

Hadestown

Harmony

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

How to Dance in Ohio

Kimberly Akimbo

Merrily We Roll Along

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

SIX

Spamalot

Sweeney Todd

The Lion King

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Wicked

“Broadway Bridges provides the significant opportunity for New York City high school students to attend Broadway shows right in their own hometown,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “It’s a vital part of arts education to ensure that students have access to experiencing live theatre as early and as often as possible. We are most thankful to our partners at NYC Public Schools, the United Federation of Teachers, and the New York City Council who help make Broadway Bridges possible.”



“Broadway Bridges opens the door to the stellar arts and culture scene in New York City for our students, showing these young artists what they can achieve with hard work and a dream," said Chancellor David C. Banks. "I can't wait for more of our young people to experience the magic of Broadway and am grateful to our partners for their continued support in making this program possible.”

"As educators, we know this program has empowered countless students to see the arts as a career. We deeply appreciate our partnership with The Broadway League and the city's Department of Education. We can't wait for this next season to start," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.