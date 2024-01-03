Brandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling Benefit

The event raises funds in support of SAY’s life-changing programming for young people who stutter.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young ’s Paul Rudd’s 10 th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7:00pm at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York, NY . The event, which raises funds in support of SAY’s life-changing programming for young people who stutter promises to be a star-studded night of beautiful music, great friends, special performances, a cocktail reception, and bowling fun.

In addition to host Paul Rudd, celebrity friends currently scheduled to attend include David Alan Basche, Erich Bergen, Everett Bradley, Patrick Breen, Cara Buono, Geneva Carr, Alec Chambers, Maddie Corman, Brandon Victor Dixon,  Rachel Dratch, Spencer Garrett, Alexa Goodrow, Jenna Leigh Green, Seth Herzog, Zach Justice, Richard Kind, Tom Kitt, Keith “Wild Child” Middleton, Michael Oberholtzer, Orfeh, Alysia Reiner, Nicki Richards, Ben Shenkman, Liz Tuccillo, and many more, joined by the kids of SAY.

This year is especially exciting for SAY as they commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the All-Star Bowling Event and celebrate over $1.5 million dollars raised for over the past 10 years through the annual event. SAY continues to give hope to thousands of families by providing support, advocacy, and life-changing programs for young people who stutter, ages 3-18.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help SAY provide vital programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY , a 2-week summer camp, speech therapy , and Confident Voices creative arts curriculum. “SAY continues to provide life-changing and life-saving programs for an all-too-often overlooked and underserved population of kids in need,” says SAY’s Executive Director, Noah Cornman. “We rely on our community of supporters and friends, like Paul Rudd, to ensure that we’re able to be there for the kids of SAY. This Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds, which allow us to help so many children from families in need.”

Over 80 million people stutter worldwide, including 5% of all children. ‘Young people who stutter often face daily ridicule, teasing and bullying, and resort to silence to hide their stutter. Many will withdraw from peers, teachers, and society, leaving them feeling isolated and alone,’ adds Travis Robertson, SAY’s Vice President and Camp Director . ‘Events like Paul Rudd’s Bowling Benefit help kids and teens understand that nothing should hold them back from anything they dream of doing.’

Paul Rudd discovered SAY while preparing to portray a person who stutters in Three Days of Rain on Broadway. Rudd was coached by SAY Founder Taro Alexander, and, inspired by the unique and transformative programs SAY offers children and teens who stutter, became an active advocate for the organization. In addition to hosting this annual benefit, Paul Rudd has emceed SAY’s Spring Gala, performed with the kids in Confident Voices programming, and joined SAY’s Board of Trustees in 2007, noting, ‘I have seen so many amazing kids who stutter discover confidence and self-worth because SAY teaches them that they have a voice that deserves to be heard.’ Paul also is an Executive Producer, along with Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, and Blue Jays All-Star Outfielder George Springer , of the Award-Winning Documentary about SAY, “My Beautiful Stutter.”

The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 8-18. Since 2001, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. This year alone, SAY will underwrite over $2,000,000 in program costs to ensure that all families in need can access its vital programs. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family’s inability to pay.

To learn more about SAY and purchase tickets to Paul Rudd’s 10 th Annual All-Star Bowling benefit, visit SAY.org/RuddBowling/ .


 

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




