Book Signing And Pop-up Exhibition For Celebrated Photographer Willie Christie Announced October 18 In Chelsea

Cavalier Gallery is pleased to announce a special event celebrating the release of Willie Christie's new photography book. The gallery will present a selection of fine art prints that are featured in the 2023 publication, Willie Christie: A Very Distinctive Style, Then & Now. The selection of prints on view will include the cover image for the book, Marcie Hunt, Vogue Cover, 1975 as well as iconic images of Grace Jones, Grace Coddington, and Jerry Hall. The artist will be in attendance to sign books available for purchase, from 6-8pm on Wednesday, October 18th at 530 W. 24th Street.

Willie Christie's photographs are far more than a record of fashion, style, or contemporary culture. Dynamic, cinematic, and stylish, they present beautifully observed moments within a narrative, leaving the viewer intrigued, beguiled, and enthralled. Jerry Hall, Susan Sarandon, David Bowie, Ann Margaret, Cary Grant, Grace Jones and more have been captured by his lens. His work from the heady mid-1970s remains highly relevant today, speaking to us through the uncompromising individuality and power of his compositions. And as recently as 2019, his groundbreaking series of advertising images for Medway Shoes threw another curve ball across the field of modern visual art. With a foreword by legendary Vogue style director Grace Coddington, this first ever collection of Christie's vibrant work re-examines the people and the styles of his original output, together with his own reminiscences from his days at Vogue and The Sunday Times, and from his collaborations with Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones.



Willie Christie was born a while ago. During the ‘70s and early ‘80s he worked extensively as a photographer with British Vogue. His portfolio includes award-winning advertising campaigns (L'Oreal and Yves St Laurent), fashion and portrait work for international icons (e.g., Cary Grant, Grace Jones, Douglas Fairbanks Jnr, Sir John Mills, Catherine Deneuve) and Rock 'n' Roll album covers and portraits (e.g., Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Bryan Ferry, Lou Reed and more). After winning a series of awards and being featured in several exhibitions, the lure of film pulled him away from photographs. In 1982, he moved into the realm of writing and directing commercials and music videos, such as Pink Floyd's Final Cut and the first cinema commercial for Medway shoes. The launch of Willie's Limited-Edition Collection in 2011 marked the first time the photographer delved into his personal archives to showcase work that hadn't been displayed for over three decades.

For over 35 years Cavalier Galleries has offered an unparalleled selection of contemporary fine art at premier exhibition spaces in Greenwich, Nantucket, New York, and Palm Beach. The galleries present traditional and representational artwork as well as modern and contemporary works from local and International Artists. Cavalier Galleries offers a wide variety of paintings, sculpture, and photography by emerging talents, mid-career artists, and those who have established their place in the art historical canon. For more information, please contact the gallery at art@cavaliergalleries.com or (212) 570-4696