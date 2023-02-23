Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bloomingdale School Of Music To Present PIANO PROJECT - THE FOUR ELEMENTS: EARTH, AIR, FIRE & WATER in March

The theme explores the natural elements of Earth, Air, Fire & Water, and ignites the imagination through sound illustrations.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Bloomingdale School of Music will present Piano Project - The Four Elements: Earth, Air, Fire & Water on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2pm, 4pm & 6pm at the David Greer Recital Hall, 323 W. 108th Street, NYC.

Now in their 16th year of the Bloomingdale Piano Project Concerts, their theme, which explores the natural elements of Earth, Air, Fire & Water, ignites the imagination through sound illustrations. With music from every style of the piano repertoire, the Four Elements can be heard in the floating chords of the French Impressionists to the fiery turbulence of the German Romantics to the vitality of the Spanish Dance to the soulful Russian Melody. These are expressions of the vast piano literature that cover every area of the human experience in more than three centuries.

Program Highlights

"Jardins sous la pluie" ("Gardens in the Rain") by Claude Debussy

"Aufschwung" ("Soaring") by Robert Schumann

"Rondena" ("Spanish Dance") by Isaac Albeniz

"Etude in C# Minor" by Alexander Scriabin

"Troubled Water" by Margaret Bonds

"Snow" by Roberto Sierra

Musicians

Luana Ayres

Olga Gurevich

Robert Hidalgo

Allison Lander

Zach Lapidus

Marc Peloquin

Weiwei Zhai

Bloomingdale Piano Students

Artistic Director of the annual Piano Project Festival, pianist Monica Verona has appeared as soloist and chamber music artist at the Salzburg International Music Festival, the Ravinia Festival, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Steinway Hall, the Nicholas Roerich Museum, Goethe Institute, Tenri Cultural Institute, the American Landmark Festival Series, Brooklyn College, Villa Terrace Museum, the Charles Allis Art Museum, the Donnell Library Series, and with members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She has performed numerous concerts at the Bloomingdale School of Music and for Mu Phi Epsilon where she also appeared in recital as the NYC Alumni Chapter's Distinguished Artist. She has appeared as guest artist with the Brooklyn Symphony, the Fine Arts Quartet, and as solo artiston WMVS/WMVT Public Television Network of Wisconsin. In 2019, Ms. Verona was named Teacher of the Year by Madeline Frank's Radio Blog and in 2020 was given the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who of America. She holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Northern Illinois University and the Manhattan School of Music where she studied with Karl Ulrich Schnabel, Naomi Zaslav, and Ada Kopetz-Korf in addition to her collaboration with the Fine Arts Quartet and the Vermeer Quartet. Ms. Verona has been awarded prizes from the National Federation of Music Clubs, the Ida Schroeder Foundation and Mu Phi Epsilon. She is currently president of the New York City Alumni Chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon and a Resident Teaching Artist, Artistic Director of the annual Piano Project Festival, Director of the Bloomingdale Training Program, and Archivist at the Bloomingdale School of Music.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. They are dedicated to their mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through their values. www.bsmny.org

