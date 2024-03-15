Bartlett Sher-Directed ROMEO ET JULIETTE To Screen In Cinemas As Part of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Metropolitan Opera's revival of Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, directed by Tony Award-winner Barlett Sher, will be transmitted live as part of the 2023–24 Live in HD season on Saturday, March 23, at 12:55PM ET.

Two singers at the height of their powers—radiant soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor sensation Benjamin Bernheim—take on the star-crossed lovers in Gounod's adaptation of Shakespeare's tragic romance for the first time at the Met. Sierra returns to the Met following her performances as Violetta in Verdi's La Traviata last season. This will be Bernheim's Live in HD debut, following his critically acclaimed company debut last season as the Duke of Mantua in Verdi's Rigoletto. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, conducts one of the repertoire's most romantic scores.

The production also features mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Stéphano and baritone Will Liverman as Mercutio. Hankey sang the role of Octavian in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier last season, which The New York Times named one of the performances of the year. Liverman returns to the Met stage after starring as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X earlier this season. Rounding out the principal cast are tenor Frederick Ballentine as Tybalt and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Frère Laurent.

More Information

Tony Award–winning director Bartlett Sher's production of Roméo et Juliette was last seen live in HD in the 2016–17 season. The creative team includes set designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, choreographer Chase Brock, and fight director B. H. Barry.

The 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with Puccini's La Rondine (April 20) and Madama Butterfly (May 11). Both performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage.

Photo Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera