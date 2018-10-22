BWW TV: Get a First Look at FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith; In Cinemas This Week!

Oct. 22, 2018  

Following the announcement of screenings around the United Kingdom, Trafalgar Releasing will soon present FUNNY GIRL starring Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith, broadcast in cinemas globally on Wednesday October 24, 2018 following the smash hit stage production that played to critical acclaim at the Menier Chocolate Factory, in London's West End and on tour.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer's production was filmed during the final week of its run at the Manchester Palace Theatre by Digital Theatre, and will be released in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing. For tickets and additional screening information visit www.FunnyGirlInCinemas.com.

Get a first look at a clip from the show below!

BWW TV: Get a First Look at FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith; In Cinemas This Week!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Get a First Look at FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith, Being Broadcast in UK Cinemas This Week
  • BWW TV: Get a First Look at THE FERRYMAN on Broadway
  • EXCLUSIVE: Listen to the First Track from Margo Seibert's Album, 'Make Up Your Mind'
  • BWW TV: Inside the Launch of the West End Production of COME FROM AWAY
  • BWW TV: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Goes Right with the Kid Critics!
  • BWW TV: The New Boy in Town- Mark William Gets Ready for 'Come Croon With Me' Solo Debut!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE