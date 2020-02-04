BWW Readers Name The Musicals They Want To See Filmed For Movie Theaters!

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter that Disney will present the Hamilton movie featuring the original Broadway cast (filmed live on stage) on October 15, 2021. To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other productions, past or present, that should be filmed for movie theaters. Now we've gathered the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from classics like Wicked and Ragtime to more recent additions like Beetlejuice and The Great Comet. Check it all out below!

BEETLEJUICE

BEETLJUICE BEETLJUICE BEETLEJUICE pic.twitter.com/cc9ghalSiE - Tori Daniels (@t_daniels18) February 3, 2020

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

@DearEvanHansen with @BenSPLATT! Take all my money!!!! - Just Beat Ohio State part deux (@KeizoYoshijiro) February 3, 2020

Dear Evan Hansen for sure! Hamilton can't come soon enough! - TRva1781 (@rva1781) February 3, 2020

WICKED

THE GREAT COMET

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812!!!!!!!! - Gabriela Cristina? (@gaby_burgos27) February 3, 2020

Great Comet needs more love ? - ɐן!nbɐ oǝʇʇɐɯ (@himatteo) February 3, 2020

Great Comet! Get go pros on all the actors to get the immersive feeling of the show on camera ? - rebecca (@RebeccaHanauer) February 3, 2020

COME FROM AWAY

Wicked or Come From Away - Tom Martindale (@martindaletommy) February 3, 2020

COME FROM AWAY - Leah? (@BransbyLeah) February 4, 2020

HEATHERS

Heathers. With Jessica Keenan Wynn as Heather Chandler. That is my biggest wish but it will never become reality... - Princess Cupcake Meli (@MelooOleinchen) February 3, 2020

Heathers the musical! Either with original cast or a new cast. But not the new script. Blue needs to be given a chance - Katie Van Wyhe (@Goldstorm16745) February 4, 2020

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Book of Mormon, for real. It's past due! - Michelle (@michellephants) February 3, 2020

HADESTOWN

Hadestown! Hadestown! - Keira Biala (@keirbear18) February 3, 2020

SPRING AWAKENING

The original cast of Spring Awakening. - Culture Critic (@CultureCriticFL) February 4, 2020

RAGTIME

The original production of Ragtime was brilliant with a remarkable cast. Opened right around The Lion King and was under appreciated as a result. - Gary Lepselter (@garylepselter) February 3, 2020

BE MORE CHILL

Be More Chill! - Rat Brain? (@roachierain) February 3, 2020

BE MORE CHILL - amber! ? (@astropessimist) February 4, 202

ANASTASIA

Anastasia pic.twitter.com/DgJNwdgBBL - ?i??‍? ɢa??ʏ ?"a??ʀ a??ɴa??sa??a??sɪa?? ?i??‍? (@AnAnastasiaStan) February 4, 2020

Anastasia with the original cast! - Deacon Tom Lang (@DeaconTomLang) February 3, 2020

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

The Lightning Thief Musical is a must-have. - Mike O'Connor #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson #HymanForC (@Mikael00001) February 3, 2020

The Lightning Thief please please please! Harry Potter has books, movies, a play, a book of the play...we deserve something good! - Shana Chartier (@ShanaChartier) February 3, 2020

the lightning thief - merel // Ashlee Latimer stan (@ProudPuff) February 3, 2020





