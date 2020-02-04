BWW Readers Name The Musicals They Want To See Filmed For Movie Theaters!
We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter that Disney will present the Hamilton movie featuring the original Broadway cast (filmed live on stage) on October 15, 2021. To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other productions, past or present, that should be filmed for movie theaters. Now we've gathered the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from classics like Wicked and Ragtime to more recent additions like Beetlejuice and The Great Comet. Check it all out below!
BEETLEJUICE
BEETLJUICE BEETLJUICE BEETLEJUICE pic.twitter.com/cc9ghalSiE- Tori Daniels (@t_daniels18) February 3, 2020
@BeetlejuiceBway 100000%- bre (@mrbeebleboose) February 3, 2020
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
@DearEvanHansen with @BenSPLATT! Take all my money!!!!- Just Beat Ohio State part deux (@KeizoYoshijiro) February 3, 2020
Dear Evan Hansen for sure! Hamilton can't come soon enough!- TRva1781 (@rva1781) February 3, 2020
3 WORDS! DEAR EVAN HANSEN! @DearEvanHansen- Patrick Dreammaker (@KarpPk2000) February 3, 2020
#DearEvanHansen #DEHFilm pic.twitter.com/zVPDnTALwo
WICKED
February 3, 2020
Wicked! pic.twitter.com/LOVkfZMWgA- Andrea Creamer (@andreacreamer) February 3, 2020
@WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC @WICKED_Musical WITH THE OBC- eca (@WlDOWBYTE) February 3, 2020
THE GREAT COMET
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812!!!!!!!!- Gabriela Cristina? (@gaby_burgos27) February 3, 2020
Great Comet needs more love ?- ɐן!nbɐ oǝʇʇɐɯ (@himatteo) February 3, 2020
Great Comet! Get go pros on all the actors to get the immersive feeling of the show on camera ?- rebecca (@RebeccaHanauer) February 3, 2020
COME FROM AWAY
Wicked or Come From Away- Tom Martindale (@martindaletommy) February 3, 2020
COME FROM AWAY- Leah? (@BransbyLeah) February 4, 2020
HEATHERS
Heathers. With Jessica Keenan Wynn as Heather Chandler. That is my biggest wish but it will never become reality...- Princess Cupcake Meli (@MelooOleinchen) February 3, 2020
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL PLEASE AND THANK YOU- Jennifer Mitchell (@jennmitchell16) February 4, 2020
February 3, 2020
Heathers the musical! Either with original cast or a new cast. But not the new script. Blue needs to be given a chance- Katie Van Wyhe (@Goldstorm16745) February 4, 2020
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Book of Mormon, for real. It's past due!- Michelle (@michellephants) February 3, 2020
@BeetlejuiceBway and @BookofMormon- surina (@surina777) February 3, 2020
HADESTOWN
Hadestown! Hadestown!- Keira Biala (@keirbear18) February 3, 2020
Hadestown!!- Spacedustaoe? (@spacedust_art) February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
SPRING AWAKENING
The original cast of Spring Awakening.- Culture Critic (@CultureCriticFL) February 4, 2020
Spring? Awakening ? pic.twitter.com/GYQ4HBJD0W- Kinslee Grace Dean (@K_Dean1998) February 3, 2020
spring awakening!!- Daisy ? (@servemyworries) February 3, 2020
Spring Awakening (preferably Deaf West's production) ?- Kimberly Robson (@KimberlyRobson7) February 3, 2020
RAGTIME
The original production of Ragtime was brilliant with a remarkable cast. Opened right around The Lion King and was under appreciated as a result.- Gary Lepselter (@garylepselter) February 3, 2020
BE MORE CHILL
Be more Chill pic.twitter.com/3XlJMOFeS6- Stephanie (@Stephi_0407) February 3, 2020
Be more Chill!- Lea Star (@LeaStar19) February 3, 2020
Be More Chill!- Rat Brain? (@roachierain) February 3, 2020
BE MORE CHILL- amber! ? (@astropessimist) February 4, 202
ANASTASIA
Anastasia!! @AnastasiaBway a??i??- itzel (@brvceselina) February 3, 2020
Anastasia- ?i??? ɢa??ʏ ?"a??ʀ a??ɴa??sa??a??sɪa?? ?i??? (@AnAnastasiaStan) February 4, 2020
Anastasia
Anastasia
Anastasia
Anastasia
Anastasia
Anastasia
Anastasia
Anastasia pic.twitter.com/DgJNwdgBBL
Anastasia with the original cast!- Deacon Tom Lang (@DeaconTomLang) February 3, 2020
THE LIGHTNING THIEF
The Lightning Thief Musical is a must-have.- Mike O'Connor #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson #HymanForC (@Mikael00001) February 3, 2020
The Lightning Thief please please please! Harry Potter has books, movies, a play, a book of the play...we deserve something good!- Shana Chartier (@ShanaChartier) February 3, 2020
the lightning thief- merel // Ashlee Latimer stan (@ProudPuff) February 3, 2020