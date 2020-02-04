Readers Respond

BWW Readers Name The Musicals They Want To See Filmed For Movie Theaters!

Article Pixel Feb. 4, 2020  

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter that Disney will present the Hamilton movie featuring the original Broadway cast (filmed live on stage) on October 15, 2021. To celebrate, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other productions, past or present, that should be filmed for movie theaters. Now we've gathered the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from classics like Wicked and Ragtime to more recent additions like Beetlejuice and The Great Comet. Check it all out below!

BEETLEJUICE

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

WICKED

THE GREAT COMET

COME FROM AWAY

HEATHERS

THE BOOK OF MORMON

HADESTOWN

SPRING AWAKENING

RAGTIME

BE MORE CHILL

ANASTASIA

THE LIGHTNING THIEF




