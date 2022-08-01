BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Would Be Your BFF?

Click Here for More on Prompts

This weekend was International Day of Friendship. We asked our readers which Broadway character would be their best friend and why!

This weekend was International Day of Friendship. We asked our readers which Broadway character would be their best friend and why!

Read some of our readers' answers below:

Instagram

Paulette from Legally Blonde because we would hype each other up. - @melaniegillott

Jared Kleinman 100%. We would bond over our love of making fun of people. - @musical.fans.unite

Olaf because we both love summer. - @miademartino08

Pierre from Great Comet! We're so similar! - @phantomess_4

Persephone so we can get drunk off wine ? - @marjorieaguirre

Belle from Beauty and the Beast so we can talk about books! - @k_galvin19

Adam Maitland. He and I's nerdy personality would mix so well. - @sam.pendergast

Facebook

Peggy Schuyler! We both know what it's like to be left unnoticed, and she just seems like someone you could lean on! - Phoebe Ann H.

Billy Elliot. His story of overcoming adversity and finding acceptance by people who don't necessarily understand him is what the world and I need right now. - Roger C.

Beetlejuice! He would make me laugh with his jokes! - Sara P.

Alexander hamilton because we have the same personality. - Vicky Lee R.

Elphaba because we are both bookworms and animal rights activists. - Yana R.

Princess Fiona - I have a very similar personality, she seems like a friend who would be free of judgement, one I can fart and burp around and have a laugh with. Plus I love Sutton. - Abbi S.

Twitter

Heather McNamara 'cuz we're cheer sisters WHEE! (And I understand her pain.) - @BDarktrout

Constance Blackwood from Ride The Cyclone. During high school, I was really similar to her, and I want to be there with her to cheer her up and enjoy the little moments. - @jamiesmile321

Green Goblin. I don't know why. I just find it funny that I can say that. - @shutupholden

Nick Bottom from Something Rotten because I like his whole Omelette the musical idea. - @buntclut69

Bobbie from "Company," no question. We have the whole single-girl thing in common. - @Onelifetoliver