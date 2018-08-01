BWW Poll: Which Broadway Legend Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor Next?

Just last week, The John F. KENNEDY Center for the Performing Arts announced the selection of four Honorees who will receive the 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, including the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-who will receive a unique KENNEDY CENTER HONORS as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

We want to know, which Broadway legend do you think deserves a lifetime achievement award next? Cast your vote in our latest poll below!

This years Kennedy Center honorees include @reba, @cher, @philipglass, and @Wayne_Shorter, and the creators of Hamilton. We want to know, what Broadway legend would you like to see inducted next?

