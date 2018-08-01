BWW Polls
BWW Poll: Which Broadway Legend Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor Next?

Aug. 1, 2018  

Just last week, The John F. KENNEDY Center for the Performing Arts announced the selection of four Honorees who will receive the 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, including the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-who will receive a unique KENNEDY CENTER HONORS as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

We want to know, which Broadway legend do you think deserves a lifetime achievement award next? Cast your vote in our latest poll below!

