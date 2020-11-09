BWW Blog: Top 5 Gifts Thespians Would Love for the 2020 Holiday Season!

I have put together some ideas to give the special thespian in your life, and make their holiday season even better!

The holiday season is right around the corner! While us thespians have been suffering from a 'theatre drought", love and passion for theatre remains the same, or it has maybe even grown since our last time in a theater. While the best gift would be seeing a professional musical or play, that is unfortunately not an option at this time. So within this list, I have put together some ideas to give the special thespian in your life, and make their holiday season even better!

#5 Playbill Binder

Playbill.com has a wide variety of gifts! However, this particular gift would be great for thespians who love collecting playbills from their favorite shows. Well, if you have a thespian in your life who loves collecting playbills but is having trouble attempting to store them, look no further than to the selection that Playbill.com has! Playbill has multiple binders ranging in prices from $14.99, all the way to $44.99. Buying a binder specifically for their playbills will keep them protected while still having access to that great display to show off their favorite shows!

https://www.playbillstore.com/playbill-gifts/playbill-binders.aspx

#4 Thespian Face Masks

Since we'll be wearing face masks for a while, why not purchase a face mask with some of that Broadway style! Thespianswag.com has an excellent selection of face masks and neck-gaiters for the thespian in your life to proudly wear! From shows like Hamilton, Little Shop of Horrors, all the way to Sweeney Todd, and the Book of Mormon, Thespian Swag has you (and your special thespian's face) covered!

https://thespianswag.com/collections/face-masks

#3 Playbill Pajamas

Yes, you read that right. Playbill pajamas are a thing, and they're pretty spectacular! Playbill.com has custom-made pajamas to make your thespian comfortable in their pj's full of playbills from some of the most iconic musicals of all time.

The Black Playbill Pajamas for Men: https://www.playbillstore.com/the-black-playbill-pajamas-for-men.aspx

The Black Playbill Pajamas for Women: https://www.playbillstore.com/the-black-playbill-pajamas-for-women.aspx

#2 Broadway Posters/Frames

If the thespian in your life loves to decorate their theatre themed room, then Playbill.com once again has your back for the go to holiday gift ideas. Playbill.com has a great selection of various posters from some of the most popular musicals and plays beloved by thespians around the world. Once you find that poster you know they will love, why not get a frame to make sure that poster fits and looks perfect in their room. Playbill also has poster frames available to find that perfect fit for that special poster.

Posters: https://www.playbillstore.com/broadway-merchandise/broadway-posters-and-frames/poster-window-cards.aspx

Frames: https://www.playbillstore.com/broadway-merchandise/broadway-posters-and-frames/poster-frames.aspx

Before we get to the #1 gift, here are some ideas for some stocking-stuffers!

Playbill Playing Cards: https://www.playbillstore.com/playbill-playing-cards.aspx

Playbill Spiral Notebook: https://www.playbillstore.com/playbill-spiral-notebook.aspx

#1 Thespian Swag's Basic Tees

Yes, I know this is a very general gift idea, however, Thespian Swag has one of the largest t-shirt varieties out there with a total of 66 different tees! There are so many choices, ranging from specific musicals, all the way to general theatre quotes. You are guaranteed to find a shirt for the thespian in your life to love.

https://thespianswag.com/collections/basic-tees?page=3

