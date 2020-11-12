BWW Blog: Surviving Prescreen Season

The first truly draining process young actors go through.

If you're a senior in high school, this headline is not news to you. You're well in the thick of it. For that reason, I'll begin by apologizing for flashing words at you that you've likely been unable to ignore for months. I'm sure not a day has gone by that you haven't at least thought of your portfolio-workload.

I went through the same process two years ago myself. I understand the mental and physical toll the prescreen-rush can have on a burnt-out high school senior. I didn't even know any other seniors doing them, so no one could relate. It's tough. But, if anything, this is when your skills in adaptability and preparedness take the wheel.

It's stressful to look at each application for the power they hold in deciding your future, and that's why it's so important to simplify the process. As a very analytical person (and actor), it made sense to me to bring logic and perspective into the fold. If you're relating to what I'm saying, keep reading. If not, keep reading. It's good to look to the less-used halves of our brains sometimes. You may pick up new tools.

First, the "blurb". You know - the one included on every application that forces you to put into words your love for theatre, that school's program, or maybe your desired career. A passionate question asking for a 300-500 word response. I'll start by saying that if your response to that prompt is "that's too many words!", you may want to consider your path. If you can't easily write three pages on your love for your future, that future will become foggier in time. Back to the blurb; yeah, it can be tough. No two people have the same style in writing, so I won't try to write it for you. Here's what I will say; cater it to the school. Is the program small? Are the students competitive with one another? Is their program looking for inventive, entrepreneurial new additions? In other words, what would they want you to say? Then, taking that knowledge, how can you combine what they want and what you bring to the table? Acknowledge the type of program they have while promoting your own skills and how they fit into that equation. With such a small word count to use, it's important to work smarter and not harder. Get them the information they need, toss out any "fluff", and consider that little essay written.

Resumes - the absolute bane of my existence. Not kidding. Okay, kidding a little. They're tricky. I'm sure you've already heard too much about this bit of the application, so I'll just give one bit of advice I learned from a professor in my first year. In the "special skills" portion of your resume, list nothing that you wouldn't be able to do at any given moment. If you've written "cry on command", you should be able to do just that. Of course, the faculty members auditioning you probably won't ask you to perform anything from your special skills, but be honest with yourself.

Let's chat about the song and monologue portion. Obviously, this bit is slightly different from performer to performer, but I'll say this; research. The last thing your audition-ers want is to sit through the same song or monologue a million times over. A quick search online will tell you what material to avoid for just that reason. Give them something even only slightly more obscure, and they're sure to love you.

The dance portion of the application tends to differ the most from school to school. They may want a specific combination, a string of skills, or something of your own creation. Stand out in any way you can.

They may be watching the same sequence over and over, so it's important to set yourself apart. Additionally, if you have the option to submit an extra video showcasing a style of dance or combination they didn't ask for, always take that opportunity. Personally, ballet is not a strong suit of mine; but if they ask me for more you know I'm sending them my tried-and-true jazz combo. Play to your strengths and put in the extra effort.

A lot of information, I know; hopefully I gave you new things to consider. In this stressful time, try not to forget why you're doing this work. If this career is truly what you want, the process will be difficult but not forced. You want this life because you chose love over everything else. We all knew the possible financial and career struggles in the future when we signed up. We knew the long hours and dedication needed to really succeed in this field, and we still sent our prescreens because we know how valuable our human experiences have been and will be with theatre as a part. Take your time in deciding what you want for your future. Now, go *carefully* curate your portfolios and send em' off.

