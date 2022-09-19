BWW Blog: NINE at NYU Steinhardt

Those looking for innovative and impactful theater are in for a treat with NYU Steinhardt's upcoming production of NINE.

In this musical adaptation of Fellini's 8 1/2, NINE features one man and the dozens of women in his life. Celebrated but impetuous film director Guido Contini, succumbing to the pressures of filming his latest film epic, suffers a midlife crisis. One by one, women from his past and present - including his mother, his wife, his mistress, and his leading lady - haunt, instruct, scold, seduce, and encourage him until he finally learns to grow up.

The show is running from September 22nd-September 26 at the Frederick Loewe Theater, featuring Jordan Segal (Thursday, Saturday, Monday) and Jake Wernecke (Friday, Sunday) as Guido Contini, Lexi Pappas as Luisa Contini, Alexandra Rose Meli as Carla, Stephany Levi as Claudia, Lily Soto as Liliane La Fleur, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez as Guido's Mother, Kelsey McDaniel as Sarraghina, Gillian Weatherford as Stephanie Necrophorus, Clare Martin as The Lady of the Spa, Julia Dale as Lina Darling, Eden Franco as Mama Maddelena, Katherine Ertman as Little Guido, and a talented ensemble: Kate Carey, Noelle DeFelice, Nadia Duncan, Sarah Duren, Emily Frick, Akshara Gunda, Rene Kozlowski, Katie Nam, Jade Navarro, Ana Riley-Portal, Sophia Rogers, Allison Steinert, Yumeko Stern, Christina Swanson & Grace Yurchuk.

The cast is composed of students from NYU Steinhardt's Vocal Performance program, which culminates in either a Bachelor of Music (undergraduate program) or a Master of Music (graduate program). The programs provide extensive and thorough training in either Music Theatre Voice, Classical Voice, or Contemporary Voice. Learn more here.

The show is directed by Taylor Haven Holt, music directed by Dr. Ana Flavia Zuim, choreographed by Kelsey McDaniel, set designed by Ryan Howell, costume designed by Michelle Humphrey, lighting designed by James Kolditz, sound designed by Margaret Montagna, dialect coached by Mike Walsh, assistant directed by Joey Mervis, associate music directed by Aidan Wells, assistant choreographed by Sarah Duren, stage managed by Shannon Stewart, and assistant stage managed by Milena Gravante-Gunnells & Natalie Steele.

You can get your tickets here.

Frederick Loewe Theater, 35 W. 4th St.

Thursday, Sept 22, 8pm

Friday, Sept 23, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 24, 8pm

Sunday, Sept 25, 3pm

Monday, Sept 26, 8pm