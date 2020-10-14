BWW Blog: My Top 5 Movie Musicals

I would highly recommend watching any and all of these movie musicals if you haven’t seen them.

With the weather getting colder and social distancing still in place, it's the perfect time for theatre fans to curl up with a warm beverage of choice and watch a musical. Sadly, not all musicals are easily accessible, which is why I am so grateful for movie musicals. Here are my all-time favorites.

5. Starting off with #5, Hairspray. This movie was one of my favorites growing up and I vividly remember watching the DVD at my Grandma's house. I also specifically remember when Link said, "Kiss my ass." because A. I wasn't usually allowed to watch things with swearing and B. Dreamboat, Zac Efron was the one who said it. These memories are part of the reason Hairspray is on my list. The other selling point for me is that it has a plus-size leading lady, which I always love to see.

4. Next up is Mary Poppins. This movie also made the list partially because of the nostalgia it brings me. It ranks higher than Hairspray though because my love for it dates back even further. It wouldn't surprise me if Mary Poppins was the first movie I watched when I was brought home from the hospital when I was born. It's a perfect movie for kids but can still be appreciated by adults. The music is memorable, it has a magical aspect to it.

3. Moulin Rouge. This movie is all over the place in the best way possible. The mix of silly humor and familiar songs, with a love story, works for it. Dare I say this movie was ahead of its time? Even the style of the filming and editing seems so different compared to other movies from the early 2000s. I think it ranks this high for me because it is so out there. Not to mention the two main characters are played by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, who fully commit to their unique roles.

2. This is the movie I feel like comes to everyone's mind when they hear the term "movie musical", Mamma Mia! There's a reason, it's a classic. While I am hesitant when it comes to jukebox musicals, Mamma Mia is one of the few that I love. Partly because you can never go wrong with ABBA, but also because the plot is engaging, well thought out, and original. It may not be the most thought-provoking film, but it's fun, which is mostly what I look for in a movie musical. Other reasons I love Mamma Mia are: Meryl Streep is an icon, all of the scenery is beautiful, and Rosie is one of my dream roles.

1. My number one favorite movie musical is...The Rocky Horror Picture Show! While this may come as a surprise to some, as it doesn't quite match my soft, Disney princess personality, I very much enjoy dark and campy. Rocky Horror holds a special place in my heart for a couple of reasons. While most musicals I find on my own, this is one my mom introduced me to and my first time watching it was with her. My high school best friend, who didn't do theatre, also loves Rocky Horror, so it was something we bonded over. The soundtrack is one of my favorites to listen to while driving or doing housework, it's a soundtrack that I never get tired of. I also think me being a Scorpio may have something to do with why I love Rocky Horror so much, as it is the perfect movie musical for spooky season!

Needless to say, I would highly recommend watching any and all of these movie musicals if you haven't seen them.

Related Articles